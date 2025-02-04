Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageprayinggold leafwomen bookfacebookpersonartpublic domainBook of Hours (1300-1400 (Medieval)) by EnglishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 847 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1281 x 1815 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMoon praying, spiritual illustration remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633550/moon-praying-spiritual-illustration-remix-editable-designView licenseLeaf from the Life of the Virgin: Annunciation to Joachim and Anna (ca. 1440-1450 (early Renaissance)) by Ambrogio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146785/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMoon praying, spiritual illustration remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633864/moon-praying-spiritual-illustration-remix-editable-designView licenseLeaf from the Life of the Virgin: Death and Assumption of Mary (ca. 1440-1450 (early Renaissance)) by Ambrogio Traversari…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146765/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMoon praying png element, spiritual illustration remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985228/moon-praying-png-element-spiritual-illustration-remix-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Jean Pichorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146984/book-hours-early-16th-century-renaissance-attributed-jean-pichoreFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's spiritual aesthetic backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624024/editable-womens-spiritual-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseLeaf from the Life of the Virgin: The Last Supper (ca. 1440-1450 (early Renaissance)) by Ambrogio Traversari and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146761/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's spiritual aesthetic backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895704/editable-womens-spiritual-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseCalendar Illustrations from a Book of Hours (ca. 1450-1460) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146797/calendar-illustrations-from-book-hours-ca-1450-1460-flemishFree Image from public domain licensePray quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630748/pray-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseIlluminated Leaf with the Profession of Clarissan Nun (ca. 1530-1550) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147022/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFind your peace Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537621/find-your-peace-facebook-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Book of Hours (ca. 1465-1470) by Style of Jean Colombehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146796/leaf-from-book-hours-ca-1465-1470-style-jean-colombeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseBreviary (1412) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146745/breviary-1412-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769111/spa-woman-line-art-background-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours, Salisbury (1503 (Renaissance)) by Master of Anne de Bretagne, Thielman Kerver and Gillet Remaclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146996/image-books-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769100/spa-woman-line-art-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseLe roman de la rose (mid 14th century) by Guillaume de Lorris and Jean de Meunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146698/roman-rose-mid-14th-century-guillaume-lorris-and-jean-meunFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your energy Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680687/protect-your-energy-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Jean Poyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146948/book-hours-ca-1500-renaissance-jean-poyerFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339957/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Hours of Ogier Bénigne (ca. 1480) by French and Influenced by Master of the Burgundian Prelateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146888/image-background-blue-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseAdded Prayer to the Virgin from the Fieschi Psalter (15th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146727/added-prayer-the-virgin-from-the-fieschi-psalter-15th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681544/prayer-meeting-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pichorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146986/book-hours-ca-1520-renaissance-jean-pichoreFree Image from public domain licenseGames Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289653/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1535 (Renaissance)) by Bellemare Grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147015/book-hours-ca-1535-renaissance-bellemare-groupFree Image from public domain licenseArt and flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598942/art-and-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook of Hours (1497 (Renaissance)) by Master of Anne de Bretagne and Etienne Jeannothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146967/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19695629/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeaf from Le Pèlerinage de Vie Humaine (1430-1470) by Guillaume de Digulleville and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146782/image-book-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682720/blooming-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAntiphonary (ca. 1380 (Medieval-early Renaissance)) by Cenni di Francesco di Ser Cennihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146721/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726569/spa-woman-brown-background-editable-designView licenseSingle leaf with Saint Luke (late 14th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137229/single-leaf-with-saint-luke-late-14th-century-solomonic-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art, blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769110/spa-woman-line-art-blue-background-editable-designView licenseHours of Duke Adolph of Cleves (ca. 1480-90) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146890/hours-duke-adolph-cleves-ca-1480-90-flemishFree Image from public domain license