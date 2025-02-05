Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval illuminationscribecatmedieval bordermedieval artwritingpublic domain medieval artmedieval manuscriptsBook of Hours (ca. 1470 (Medieval-Renaissance)) by FrenchOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 856 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1287 x 1805 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWriting quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685788/writing-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLeaf from Book of Hours (ca. 1465-1470) by Style of Jean Colombehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146796/leaf-from-book-hours-ca-1465-1470-style-jean-colombeFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseSententiarum libri IV (ca. 1180) by French and Peter Lombardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146564/sententiarum-libri-ca-1180-french-and-peter-lombardFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseInitial S with King David as Scribe (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982715/initial-with-king-david-scribe-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseWhimsical feline portrait in frame remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937504/whimsical-feline-portrait-frame-remix-editable-designView licenseLegenda San Catherinae de Senis (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Raimondo de Capua and Jacobus Macharius Venetushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146875/image-person-vintage-adultFree Image from public domain licenseEducation desktop wallpaper, cute doodle backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764177/education-desktop-wallpaper-cute-doodle-backgroundView licenseLeaf from Le Pèlerinage de Vie Humaine (1430-1470) by Guillaume de Digulleville and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146782/image-book-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border iPhone wallpaper, William Morris' flower patterned background, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696480/png-ancient-android-wallpaper-archView licenseClothilde Missal (1906) by Clothilde Coulauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147179/clothilde-missal-1906-clothilde-coulauxFree Image from public domain licensePink cat woman background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060719/pink-cat-woman-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHours of Duke Adolph of Cleves (ca. 1480-90) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146890/hours-duke-adolph-cleves-ca-1480-90-flemishFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685801/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLeaf from a Pocket Bible (ca. 1250) by Probably Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146602/leaf-from-pocket-bible-ca-1250-probably-frenchFree Image from public domain licensePink cat woman art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057422/pink-cat-woman-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license14 large,24 sm. miniat;borders;calendar; (1500) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155201/large24-sm-miniatborderscalendar-1500-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower cat woman art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056971/sunflower-cat-woman-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllum.borders;drolleries,grotesques;gold (1470) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155006/illumbordersdrolleriesgrotesquesgold-1470-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLeaf from Canzoniere e Trionfi (1473 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Petrarca and Gabriele di Pietrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146910/image-border-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower cat woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056969/sunflower-cat-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Symbols of the Four Evangelists (1400-1404 (Medieval)) by Dirc van Delfthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146736/the-symbols-the-four-evangelists-1400-1404-medieval-dirc-van-delftFree Image from public domain licensePink cat woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057424/pink-cat-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Book of Italian Costumes (ca. 1588 (High Renaissance)) by Niclauss Kippell and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147069/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGreen grid patterned HD wallpaper, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580061/green-grid-patterned-wallpaper-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAdded Prayer to the Virgin from the Fieschi Psalter (15th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146727/added-prayer-the-virgin-from-the-fieschi-psalter-15th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseGray grid patterned HD wallpaper, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579783/gray-grid-patterned-wallpaper-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Hours of Ogier Bénigne (ca. 1480) by French and Influenced by Master of the Burgundian Prelateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146888/image-background-blue-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGreen grid patterned background, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580059/green-grid-patterned-background-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseGospel Book (ca. 1100 (Medieval)) by French, Spanish and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146513/gospel-book-ca-1100-medieval-french-spanish-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseBrown grid patterned background, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072894/brown-grid-patterned-background-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseSaint Matthew (c. 1425/1435) by French 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982659/saint-matthew-c-14251435-french-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMedieval manuscript with intricate illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251378/rabbitsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue frame background, editable cat lover border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925350/blue-frame-background-editable-cat-lover-border-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1290-1300) by French and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154612/book-hours-ca-1290-1300-french-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseBlue frame background, editable cat lover border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925271/blue-frame-background-editable-cat-lover-border-designView licenseIlluminated Leaf with the Profession of Clarissan Nun (ca. 1530-1550) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147022/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain license