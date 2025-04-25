Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejesusleaffacepersoncrossartvintagepublic domainSingle Leaf and Fragment with Crucifixion and Colophon (1516) by School of Hans Holbein the elder and Leonhard WagnerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1021 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1531 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseBook of Hours (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Jean Pichorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146984/book-hours-early-16th-century-renaissance-attributed-jean-pichoreFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124707/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseChrist on the Cross (1480/1500) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985457/christ-the-cross-14801500-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124711/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseIlluminated Leaf with the Profession of Clarissan Nun (ca. 1530-1550) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147022/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseLeaf of a Missal with the Crucifixion and Canon of the Mass (late 11th-early 12th century) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146508/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseMedieval embroidered religious tapestryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185615/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseBearing of the Cross, (Entombment Destroyed), 1501 by hans holbein the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935150/bearing-the-cross-entombment-destroyed-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseSpeculum Virginum (1st quarter 13th century (Gothic)) by Conrad of Hirsau, German and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146593/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseBook of Hours (1497 (Renaissance)) by Master of Anne de Bretagne and Etienne Jeannothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146967/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseLineage of the Dominican Order, 1501 by hans holbein the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954997/lineage-the-dominican-order-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseVon einem Messgewand zu Agnani aus der Zeit Bonifazius VIII, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980146/image-texture-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124710/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-iphone-wallpaperView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1500) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987890/christ-the-cross-c-1500-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseSaint Goery (1516/1518) by Leonhard Beckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990166/saint-goery-15161518-leonhard-beckFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1485) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985754/christ-the-cross-c-1485-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John (1542) by Hans Brosamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992202/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-and-saint-john-1542-hans-brosamerFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713843/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseSaint Gudula (1516/1518) by Leonhard Beckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990191/saint-gudula-15161518-leonhard-beckFree Image from public domain licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (c. 1490/1500) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986100/the-crucifixion-c-14901500-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist on the Cross with Angels (19th century) by German 19th Century and German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028630/image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseBreviary (1412) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146745/breviary-1412-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseCrucifixion (13th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154498/crucifixion-13th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseLeaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154980/leaf-from-missal-with-crucifixion-ca1475-early-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license