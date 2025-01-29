Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval bordermedieval manuscriptbordersleaffacepersonchurchartIlluminated Leaf with the Profession of Clarissan Nun (ca. 1530-1550) by FlemishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 872 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1308 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974649/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHours of Duke Adolph of Cleves (ca. 1480-90) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146890/hours-duke-adolph-cleves-ca-1480-90-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519153/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseCRUCIFIXION/BURIAL OF CHRIST (15th century (Gothic)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154941/crucifixionburial-christ-15th-century-gothic-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663410/medieval-warrior-searching-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist and the Virgin Enthroned with Forty Saints (c. 1340) by Master of the Dominican Effigieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982102/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10007553/paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseInitiale H: Maria gibt dem Jesuskind die Brust, ca. 1290 – 1300 by rhenish, 13th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934297/image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981847/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseNativity, Adoration of the Magi, Crucifixion, Last Judgement (1375-1400 (Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147994/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Art Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007411/world-art-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStein Quadriptych (ca. 1525-1530) by Simon Beninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155289/stein-quadriptych-ca-1525-1530-simon-beningFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985794/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseInitial L with Old Testament Prophet (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982720/initial-with-old-testament-prophet-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981829/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDiptych with the Nativity and Adoration (4th quarter 14th century (Medieval)) by Mosan and Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148007/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWizard in forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664972/wizard-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAntiphonary (ca. 1380 (Medieval-early Renaissance)) by Cenni di Francesco di Ser Cennihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146721/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016252/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseRatgebs Mariä Verkündigung im Karmeliterkloster in Frankfurt am Main, after 1850 by christian beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949173/image-angel-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Scenes from the Passion of Christ and Groups of Saints (15th century (Gothic)) by French and Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154798/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseInitial N (?) with David in Prayer (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982714/initial-with-david-prayer-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseCalendar Illustrations from a Book of Hours (ca. 1450-1460) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146797/calendar-illustrations-from-book-hours-ca-1450-1460-flemishFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10009260/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMadonna with Child, Angels and founder, ca. 1448 – 1458 by jacomarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986723/madonna-with-child-angels-and-founder-ca-1448-1458-jacomartFree Image from public domain licenseBunny elder wizard fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664731/bunny-elder-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Ghistelles Calendar (ca. 1301) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146655/the-ghistelles-calendar-ca-1301-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12904364/happy-holidays-poster-templateView licenseSaint Susanna (c. 1385) by Matteo di ser Cambio di Bettolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982196/saint-susanna-c-1385-matteo-ser-cambio-bettoloFree Image from public domain licenseThe cursed king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Trinity (1414) by Anonymous Artist and Master of the Gerona Martyrologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982534/the-trinity-1414-anonymous-artist-and-master-the-gerona-martyrologyFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138885/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain licenseSteampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseParadise with Christ in the Lap of Abraham (c. 1239) by German 13th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981933/paradise-with-christ-the-lap-abraham-c-1239-german-13th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Autumn background, hand holding dry fern leaf border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866043/aesthetic-autumn-background-hand-holding-dry-fern-leaf-border-designView licenseDeath of the Virgin (c. 1410) by Joshua Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982532/death-the-virgin-c-1410-joshua-masterFree Image from public domain license