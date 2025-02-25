Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageforest artmedievalrenaissancemedieval animalpublic domain tapemanuscript tapepublic domain renaissanceemblemEmblem Book (1570 (High Renaissance)) by Venetian and Francesco PetrarcaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1023 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1403 x 1196 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMedieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663410/medieval-warrior-searching-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLeaf from the Life of the Virgin: Death and Assumption of Mary (ca. 1440-1450 (early Renaissance)) by Ambrogio Traversari…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146765/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from the Life of the Virgin: Annunciation to Joachim and Anna (ca. 1440-1450 (early Renaissance)) by Ambrogio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146785/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663628/medieval-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLeaf from the Life of the Virgin: The Last Supper (ca. 1440-1450 (early Renaissance)) by Ambrogio Traversari and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146761/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor adventure poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559151/outdoor-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseConjuratio malignorum spirituum in corporibus hominum existium (1470-1480 (early Renaissance)) by Style of Francesco di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146914/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor adventure Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559161/outdoor-adventure-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAntiphonary (ca. 1380 (Medieval-early Renaissance)) by Cenni di Francesco di Ser Cennihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146721/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel HD wallpaper, vintage collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110276/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseLeaf from Canzoniere e Trionfi (1473 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Petrarca and Gabriele di Pietrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146910/image-border-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor adventure Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664353/outdoor-adventureView licenseBook of Hours (1497 (Renaissance)) by Master of Anne de Bretagne and Etienne Jeannothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146967/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor adventure blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559165/outdoor-adventure-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154980/leaf-from-missal-with-crucifixion-ca1475-early-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseGreek sculpture collage desktop wallpaper, vintage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101776/greek-sculpture-collage-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-background-editable-designView licenseAlphabet Book (16th century (Renaissance)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146997/alphabet-book-16th-century-renaissance-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Jean Poyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146948/book-hours-ca-1500-renaissance-jean-poyerFree Image from public domain licenseWizard in forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664972/wizard-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Jean Poyer and Workshop of Jean Poyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146907/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCute bulldog collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259226/cute-bulldog-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pichorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146986/book-hours-ca-1520-renaissance-jean-pichoreFree Image from public domain licensePegasus collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258838/pegasus-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseHours of Duke Adolph of Cleves (ca. 1480-90) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146890/hours-duke-adolph-cleves-ca-1480-90-flemishFree Image from public domain licensePegasus collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258843/pegasus-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Book of Italian Costumes (ca. 1588 (High Renaissance)) by Niclauss Kippell and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147069/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258798/toucan-bird-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licensePanegyricus Leonardo Lauredano (21 April, 1503 (High Renaissance)) by Venetian and Sigismundus Burgushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155243/image-border-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCute cat collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258950/cute-cat-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Jean Pichorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146984/book-hours-early-16th-century-renaissance-attributed-jean-pichoreFree Image from public domain licenseCute bulldog collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259229/cute-bulldog-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1470 (Medieval-Renaissance)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146876/book-hours-ca-1470-medieval-renaissance-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257790/toucan-bird-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseLe roman de la rose (mid 14th century) by Guillaume de Lorris and Jean de Meunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146698/roman-rose-mid-14th-century-guillaume-lorris-and-jean-meunFree Image from public domain licensePegasus png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257800/pegasus-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (1525 (Renaissance)) by Germain Hardouynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147010/book-hours-1525-renaissance-germain-hardouynFree Image from public domain licenseKnight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259030/knight-riding-horse-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1535 (Renaissance)) by Bellemare Grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147015/book-hours-ca-1535-renaissance-bellemare-groupFree Image from public domain license