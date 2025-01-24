Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain medievalliteratureantique book illustrationbookmedieval bookmanuscriptilluminating manuscriptsbook antiqueDie schöne Sommerzeit des ewigen Lebens, so nach dem trüben Winter dieser Welt angehen wird (1603 with 1613-1616 additions) by Jakob ZaderOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 1200 x 1041 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075133/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseGospels (early 11th century (Medieval)) by German and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146511/gospels-early-11th-century-medieval-german-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBoccaccio's "Casibus Virorum Illustrium" (ca. 1470) by French, Giovanni Boccaccio and Laurent de Premierfaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146859/image-texture-book-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000522/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Beaupré Antiphonary (Volume I) (1290 (Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146653/the-beaupre-antiphonary-volume-1290-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000870/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1490) by Style of Master of Edward IV and Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146923/book-hours-ca-1490-style-master-edward-and-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licensePsalter for Cistercian Female Supplicant (3rd quarter 13th century) by Flemish and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146624/image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (Manuscript: ca. 1450-1460; Binding: 17th century with 19th century additions) by Circle of Willem Vrelanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146833/image-floral-borders-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000521/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Mondsee Gospels and Treasure Binding with the Evangelists and Crucifixion (11th-12th century with later additions and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146510/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146931/book-hours-ca-1500-renaissance-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked vintage books design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330935/editable-stacked-vintage-books-design-element-setView licenseCollection of Works by Augustine, Didymus the Blind, and Quodvultdeus (2nd half 9th century (Medieval)) by Saint Augustine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146496/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720763/reading-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Beaupré Antiphonary, vol. 2 (1290 (Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146650/the-beaupre-antiphonary-vol-1290-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage books editable collection design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331611/editable-vintage-books-editable-collection-design-element-setView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1470) by Circle of Willem Vrelanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146864/book-hours-ca-1470-circle-willem-vrelantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000696/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (1320-1330 (Gothic)) by Flemish and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146683/book-hours-1320-1330-gothic-flemish-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked vintage books design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330933/editable-stacked-vintage-books-design-element-setView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1470-1480) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146856/book-hours-ca-1470-1480-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked vintage books design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330948/editable-stacked-vintage-books-design-element-setView licensePocket-Sized Bible (ca. 1260; miniature additions ca. 1290-1300 (Gothic)) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146613/photo-image-texture-book-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000744/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licensePsalter with Cistercian Ordinary for Ferial Office (ca. 1250-1275) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146617/psalter-with-cistercian-ordinary-for-ferial-office-ca-1250-1275-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked vintage books design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331610/editable-stacked-vintage-books-design-element-setView licenseActs and Epistles of the Apostles with Liturgical Readings (early 12th century, with 14th and 15th century additions) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146527/photo-image-book-wooden-patternFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843699/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook of Hours (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Jean Poyer and Workshop of Jean Poyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146907/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked vintage books design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330947/editable-stacked-vintage-books-design-element-setView licenseLeaf from Lace Book of Marie de' Medici: John the Baptist Baptizing Christ (2nd quarter 17th century with 15th century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146832/image-christ-border-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769357/reading-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePsalter-Hours of Brother Guimier (4th quarter 13th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146658/psalter-hours-brother-guimier-4th-quarter-13th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000527/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1460-1470) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146827/book-hours-ca-1460-1470-flemishFree Image from public domain license