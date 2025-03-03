Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage book coverpublic domain book coverantique pattern ruggold paperbook coverbookbindingantique book patternbookModern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon GruelOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1013 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1520 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000751/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licensePhilobiblon (1889) by Richard de Bury, Léon Gruel and The Grolier Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147160/philobiblon-1889-richard-bury-leon-gruel-and-the-grolier-clubFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000859/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147201/image-book-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10221051/book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseLe pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147187/photo-image-background-butterfly-borderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseLivre d'heures d'après les manuscrits de la Bibliothèque royale [Color facsimile] (1846) by Engelmann and Graf and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147149/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable book cover mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207585/editable-book-cover-mockup-designView licenseLe Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147194/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001071/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseCatalogue of an Exhibition of the Text of Shakespeare's Plays (1916) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147180/image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000870/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseL'Offrande Lyrique (1925) by Rabindranath Tagore, André Gide, Paul Gruel and François Louis Schmiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147198/image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseA Catalogue of Blue and White Nankin Porcelain Forming the Collection of Sir Henry Thompson (1878) by James McNeill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147153/photo-image-dragon-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404036/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseLa prison d'amours, laquelle traicte de lamour de Leriano & Laureole / faict en Espaignol: puis translate en tusquan: et…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147013/photo-image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000521/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licensePaul Bonet (1945) by Paul Valéry and Paul Bonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147203/paul-bonet-1945-paul-valery-and-paul-bonetFree Image from public domain licenseCrime mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14388131/crime-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseLes Ballades Françaises (1927) by Paul Fort and Paul Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147204/les-ballades-francaises-1927-paul-fort-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000522/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseParis au Hasard (1895) by Geroges Montorgueil, Émile Carayon and Henri Beraldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147182/paris-hasard-1895-geroges-montorgueil-emile-carayon-and-henri-beraldiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseOpera (1535) by Jacopo Sannazaro, Aldus Manutius, Paulo Manuzio and Claude de Picqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147008/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseYoung adult fiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649513/young-adult-fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseDeux Contes (1926) by Oscar Wilde, François Louis Schmied and Paul Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147214/deux-contes-1926-oscar-wilde-francois-louis-schmied-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000744/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBestiaire Fabuleux (1950) by Patrice de La Tour du Pin, Maurice Darantie re, Thérèse Moncey and CH Collet Doreurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147200/image-pattern-art-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814157/sale-shopping-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licenseLe Nouveau Testament de Nostre Seigneur Jesus Christ (1668) by Daniel Elzevir and Gaspard Migeothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147091/photo-image-jesus-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseCatalog of Etchings and Dry Points by Rembrandt (1900) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147192/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487739/book-cover-poster-templateView licenseParis qui crie, petits métiers (1890) by Albert Arnal, Henry Spencer Ashbee, Jules Claretie, Abel Giraudeau, Henry Houssaye…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147176/image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487656/book-cover-poster-templateView licenseThe Forsaken Merman (1901) by The Guild of Women Binders, Matthew Arnold and Florence de Rheimshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147178/photo-image-border-book-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading books Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735693/reading-books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHymnal (late 17th-early 18th century) by Awethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147094/hymnal-late-17th-early-18th-century-awetFree Image from public domain license