Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageabstractpublic domain book covercc0 abstractknifeabstract linebook abstractparisabstract artBestiaire Fabuleux (1950) by Patrice de La Tour du Pin, Maurice Darantie re, Thérèse Moncey and CH Collet DoreurOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1350 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licensePaul Bonet (1945) by Paul Valéry and Paul Bonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147203/paul-bonet-1945-paul-valery-and-paul-bonetFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592300/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseParis au Hasard (1895) by Geroges Montorgueil, Émile Carayon and Henri Beraldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147182/paris-hasard-1895-geroges-montorgueil-emile-carayon-and-henri-beraldiFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787762/new-menu-blog-banner-templateView licenseModern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147161/photo-image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660360/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseA Catalogue of Blue and White Nankin Porcelain Forming the Collection of Sir Henry Thompson (1878) by James McNeill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147153/photo-image-dragon-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650015/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseL'Offrande Lyrique (1925) by Rabindranath Tagore, André Gide, Paul Gruel and François Louis Schmiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147198/image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover Instagram post template, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18739322/magazine-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-designView licenseThe Recuyell of the Historyes of Troye, volume 2 (1892) by Raoul Lefèvre, Kelmscott Press and Cedric Chivers of Bathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147175/photo-image-border-book-faceFree Image from public domain licensePainting class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713213/painting-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLe Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147194/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730727/cookbook-blog-banner-templateView licenseHymnal (late 17th-early 18th century) by Awethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147094/hymnal-late-17th-early-18th-century-awetFree Image from public domain licenseArt class Facebook cover template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711911/art-class-facebook-cover-template-editable-textView licenseLe pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147187/photo-image-background-butterfly-borderFree Image from public domain licenseNew restaurant blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787761/new-restaurant-blog-banner-templateView licenseOpera (1535) by Jacopo Sannazaro, Aldus Manutius, Paulo Manuzio and Claude de Picqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147008/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713240/interior-design-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLa prison d'amours, laquelle traicte de lamour de Leriano & Laureole / faict en Espaignol: puis translate en tusquan: et…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147013/photo-image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713253/party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBaburnama (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Mughal)) by Zahir al Din Muhammad Baburhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139651/image-texture-book-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730729/cookbook-instagram-story-templateView licenseDeux Contes (1926) by Oscar Wilde, François Louis Schmied and Paul Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147214/deux-contes-1926-oscar-wilde-francois-louis-schmied-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730728/cookbook-instagram-post-templateView licenseLivre d'heures d'après les manuscrits de la Bibliothèque royale [Color facsimile] (1846) by Engelmann and Graf and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147149/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseRecommended restaurant blog banner template, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396150/recommended-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-collage-remixView licenseThe Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147201/image-book-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseParis qui crie, petits métiers (1890) by Albert Arnal, Henry Spencer Ashbee, Jules Claretie, Abel Giraudeau, Henry Houssaye…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147176/image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799792/artisan-butcher-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLes Ballades Françaises (1927) by Paul Fort and Paul Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147204/les-ballades-francaises-1927-paul-fort-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500666/flower-arrangement-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHymnal (1678)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147128/hymnal-1678Free Image from public domain licenseMeat industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936712/meat-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCommentarii in Somnium Scipionis (ca. 1175-1200 (Medieval)) by French and Ambrosius Aurelius Theodosius Macrobiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146563/photo-image-texture-book-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView licenseSalzburg Sermons (2nd half 15th century) by Aelius Donatushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146830/salzburg-sermons-2nd-half-15th-century-aelius-donatusFree Image from public domain license