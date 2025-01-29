Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagebook coverpublic domain book coverspublic domain spiralpatternspiralfrancegeometric patterncoverPaul Bonet (1945) by Paul Valéry and Paul BonetOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1400 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653875/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseL'Offrande Lyrique (1925) by Rabindranath Tagore, André Gide, Paul Gruel and François Louis Schmiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147198/image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14374184/kids-book-cover-templateView licenseParis au Hasard (1895) by Geroges Montorgueil, Émile Carayon and Henri Beraldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147182/paris-hasard-1895-geroges-montorgueil-emile-carayon-and-henri-beraldiFree Image from public domain licenseNotebook mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10917739/notebook-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseModern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147161/photo-image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpiral notebook editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829263/spiral-notebook-editable-mockup-elementView licenseA Catalogue of Blue and White Nankin Porcelain Forming the Collection of Sir Henry Thompson (1878) by James McNeill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147153/photo-image-dragon-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHardcover planner mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874193/hardcover-planner-mockup-editable-designView licenseLes Ballades Françaises (1927) by Paul Fort and Paul Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147204/les-ballades-francaises-1927-paul-fort-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseDiary cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10419498/diary-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseBestiaire Fabuleux (1950) by Patrice de La Tour du Pin, Maurice Darantie re, Thérèse Moncey and CH Collet Doreurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147200/image-pattern-art-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBullet journal notebook editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650900/bullet-journal-notebook-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseLe pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147187/photo-image-background-butterfly-borderFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802084/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseDeux Contes (1926) by Oscar Wilde, François Louis Schmied and Paul Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147214/deux-contes-1926-oscar-wilde-francois-louis-schmied-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseNotebook cover mockup, editable flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879769/notebook-cover-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView licenseLe Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147194/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition, editable poster template in black, white and pink toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263706/interactive-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView licenseLa prison d'amours, laquelle traicte de lamour de Leriano & Laureole / faict en Espaignol: puis translate en tusquan: et…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147013/photo-image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpiral notebook png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937391/spiral-notebook-png-mockup-editable-designView licenseLivre d'heures d'après les manuscrits de la Bibliothèque royale [Color facsimile] (1846) by Engelmann and Graf and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147149/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hand holding paper design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321850/editable-hand-holding-paper-design-element-setView licenseCatalogue of an Exhibition of the Text of Shakespeare's Plays (1916) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147180/image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spiral notebook mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15125022/editable-spiral-notebook-mockupView licenseParis qui crie, petits métiers (1890) by Albert Arnal, Henry Spencer Ashbee, Jules Claretie, Abel Giraudeau, Henry Houssaye…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147176/image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpiral painting notebook png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14094999/spiral-painting-notebook-png-mockup-editable-designView licensePhilobiblon (1889) by Richard de Bury, Léon Gruel and The Grolier Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147160/philobiblon-1889-richard-bury-leon-gruel-and-the-grolier-clubFree Image from public domain licenseSpiral notebook editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830067/spiral-notebook-editable-mockupView licenseThe Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147201/image-book-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain licenseSpiral notebook editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829180/spiral-notebook-editable-mockupView licenseLivre de Prières. Tissé d'après les enluminures des manuscrits du XIVe au XVIe siècle (1886) by Charles Meunier and J Hervierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147148/photo-image-pattern-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licensePlanet album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643318/planet-album-cover-templateView licenseHymnal (late 17th-early 18th century) by Awethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147094/hymnal-late-17th-early-18th-century-awetFree Image from public domain licensePlanet album cover, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002894/planet-album-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOpera (1535) by Jacopo Sannazaro, Aldus Manutius, Paulo Manuzio and Claude de Picqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147008/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseSpiral notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937413/spiral-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Recuyell of the Historyes of Troye, volume 2 (1892) by Raoul Lefèvre, Kelmscott Press and Cedric Chivers of Bathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147175/photo-image-border-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14642804/music-album-cover-templateView licenseHymnal (1678)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147128/hymnal-1678Free Image from public domain license