Paul Bonet (1945) by Paul Valéry and Paul Bonet
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653875/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
L'Offrande Lyrique (1925) by Rabindranath Tagore, André Gide, Paul Gruel and François Louis Schmied
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147198/image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14374184/kids-book-cover-templateView license
Paris au Hasard (1895) by Geroges Montorgueil, Émile Carayon and Henri Beraldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147182/paris-hasard-1895-geroges-montorgueil-emile-carayon-and-henri-beraldiFree Image from public domain license
Notebook mockup, editable stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10917739/notebook-mockup-editable-stationery-designView license
Modern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147161/photo-image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain license
Spiral notebook editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829263/spiral-notebook-editable-mockup-elementView license
A Catalogue of Blue and White Nankin Porcelain Forming the Collection of Sir Henry Thompson (1878) by James McNeill…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147153/photo-image-dragon-book-patternFree Image from public domain license
Hardcover planner mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874193/hardcover-planner-mockup-editable-designView license
Les Ballades Françaises (1927) by Paul Fort and Paul Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147204/les-ballades-francaises-1927-paul-fort-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain license
Diary cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10419498/diary-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
Bestiaire Fabuleux (1950) by Patrice de La Tour du Pin, Maurice Darantie re, Thérèse Moncey and CH Collet Doreur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147200/image-pattern-art-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Bullet journal notebook editable mockup, realistic publishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650900/bullet-journal-notebook-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView license
Le pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147187/photo-image-background-butterfly-borderFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802084/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
Deux Contes (1926) by Oscar Wilde, François Louis Schmied and Paul Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147214/deux-contes-1926-oscar-wilde-francois-louis-schmied-and-paul-gruelFree Image from public domain license
Notebook cover mockup, editable flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879769/notebook-cover-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView license
Le Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147194/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263706/interactive-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
La prison d'amours, laquelle traicte de lamour de Leriano & Laureole / faict en Espaignol: puis translate en tusquan: et…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147013/photo-image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spiral notebook png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937391/spiral-notebook-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Livre d'heures d'après les manuscrits de la Bibliothèque royale [Color facsimile] (1846) by Engelmann and Graf and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147149/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable hand holding paper design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321850/editable-hand-holding-paper-design-element-setView license
Catalogue of an Exhibition of the Text of Shakespeare's Plays (1916) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147180/image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable spiral notebook mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15125022/editable-spiral-notebook-mockupView license
Paris qui crie, petits métiers (1890) by Albert Arnal, Henry Spencer Ashbee, Jules Claretie, Abel Giraudeau, Henry Houssaye…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147176/image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spiral painting notebook png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14094999/spiral-painting-notebook-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Philobiblon (1889) by Richard de Bury, Léon Gruel and The Grolier Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147160/philobiblon-1889-richard-bury-leon-gruel-and-the-grolier-clubFree Image from public domain license
Spiral notebook editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830067/spiral-notebook-editable-mockupView license
The Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147201/image-book-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Spiral notebook editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829180/spiral-notebook-editable-mockupView license
Livre de Prières. Tissé d'après les enluminures des manuscrits du XIVe au XVIe siècle (1886) by Charles Meunier and J Hervier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147148/photo-image-pattern-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Planet album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643318/planet-album-cover-templateView license
Hymnal (late 17th-early 18th century) by Awet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147094/hymnal-late-17th-early-18th-century-awetFree Image from public domain license
Planet album cover, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002894/planet-album-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Opera (1535) by Jacopo Sannazaro, Aldus Manutius, Paulo Manuzio and Claude de Picques
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147008/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Spiral notebook mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937413/spiral-notebook-mockup-editable-designView license
The Recuyell of the Historyes of Troye, volume 2 (1892) by Raoul Lefèvre, Kelmscott Press and Cedric Chivers of Bath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147175/photo-image-border-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Music album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14642804/music-album-cover-templateView license
Hymnal (1678)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147128/hymnal-1678Free Image from public domain license