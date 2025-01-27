Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemedievalcrossgolddesignpublic domaingold crossitalysymbolShroud Cross (7th-8th century (Early Medieval)) by LangobardicOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1068 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1601 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRomance ebook advertisement poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719385/romance-ebook-advertisement-poster-template-editable-textView licenseShroud Cross (7th-8th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147367/shroud-cross-7th-8th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719237/romance-ebook-advertisement-editable-flyer-templateView licenseShroud Cross (7th-8th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147370/shroud-cross-7th-8th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseGold stocks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774983/gold-stocks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFibula (late 6th-early 7th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146250/fibula-late-6th-early-7th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseVIP membership, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719372/vip-membership-editable-flyer-templateView licenseBasket Earring (7th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146284/basket-earring-7th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseVIP membership poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719501/vip-membership-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBasket Earring (late 6th-7th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146247/basket-earring-late-6th-7th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719517/romance-ebook-advertisement-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseBasket Earring (late 6th-7th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146255/basket-earring-late-6th-7th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseVIP membership Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719592/vip-membership-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseDisk Fibula (7th century (Early Medieval)) by Frankishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146252/disk-fibula-7th-century-early-medieval-frankishFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement email header template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719620/romance-ebook-advertisement-email-header-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMonogram Ring (7th century (?)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146286/monogram-ring-7th-century-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseVIP membership email header template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719659/vip-membership-email-header-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBow Fibula (late 6th-early 7th century (Early Medieval)) by Frankishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146245/bow-fibula-late-6th-early-7th-century-early-medieval-frankishFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719467/monopoly-business-poster-template-editable-textView licenseFibula with an Enamel Bust (7th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146283/fibula-with-enamel-bust-7th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer loyalty Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694549/customer-loyalty-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseSquare-Headed Fibula (late 6th century (Early Medieval)) by Anglo Saxonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146253/square-headed-fibula-late-6th-century-early-medieval-anglo-saxonFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer loyalty Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694608/customer-loyalty-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseAltar Cross (18th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148177/altar-cross-18th-century-early-modern-greekFree Image from public domain licenseMonarchy podcast blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694668/monarchy-podcast-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseDress Ornaments (7th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146273/dress-ornaments-7th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseMonarchy podcast Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694725/monarchy-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseCiborium Fragment (8th-9th century (early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147213/ciborium-fragment-8th-9th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694815/mens-skincare-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseCenser with Scenes from the Life of Christ (7th-8th century (Early Medieval)) by Syrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147357/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806151/luxury-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrossbow Fibula (5th century (Early Medieval)) by Ostrogothichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146209/crossbow-fibula-5th-century-early-medieval-ostrogothicFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601475/luxury-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBelt Buckle (7th century (Early Medieval)) by Frankishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147378/belt-buckle-7th-century-early-medieval-frankishFree Image from public domain licenseVIP membership Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713790/vip-membership-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseEagle Fibula (6th-early 7th century (Early Medieval)) by Visigothichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146221/eagle-fibula-6th-early-7th-century-early-medieval-visigothicFree Image from public domain licenseMonarchy podcast Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694675/monarchy-podcast-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseAltar Cross (early 13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147604/altar-cross-early-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694769/mens-skincare-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseDisk Fibula (late 7th century (Early Medieval)) by Frankishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146279/disk-fibula-late-7th-century-early-medieval-frankishFree Image from public domain license