Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookfacepersonartgoldenpublic domainmedievalpaintingJacob Blessing Manasses and Ephraim (mid 12th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop and Workshop of Godefroid de HuyOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 864 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1295 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseDragons (mid 12th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147464/dragons-mid-12th-century-medieval-mosan-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseReliquary Cross (ca. 1150-75 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147466/reliquary-cross-ca-1150-75-medieval-mosan-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseGolden hour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443787/golden-hour-poster-templateView licenseSaint Peter (1160-1180 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147463/saint-peter-1160-1180-medieval-mosan-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEzekiel's Vision of the Sign "Tau" (Ezekiel IX:2-7) (mid 12th century (Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147468/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApostle (late 12th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147481/apostle-late-12th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663410/medieval-warrior-searching-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJustice (1170-1180 (Medieval)) by Rhenishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147496/justice-1170-1180-medieval-rhenishFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseReliquary Panel of the Triumphant Christ (Panel: late 11th century; Frame: 13th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147425/photo-image-christ-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseDog book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14401224/dog-book-cover-templateView licenseMonstrance (ca. 1230 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147619/monstrance-ca-1230-medieval-mosan-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298522/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licensePendant with the Virgin and Child by Godefroid de Huyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649635/pendant-with-the-virgin-and-child-godefroid-huyFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007399/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMorse with Apostles and Heraldic Shields (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147616/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseBook Cover Plaque (13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147529/book-cover-plaque-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseReliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147656/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman line art, spiritual background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531072/woman-line-art-spiritual-background-editable-designView licenseCiborium with Scenes from the Lives of the Virgin and Christ (mid 14th century (Medieval)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147796/photo-image-christ-cross-designFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719385/romance-ebook-advertisement-poster-template-editable-textView licensePortable Altar with Scenes of the Life of Christ (11th-12th century (Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147412/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719237/romance-ebook-advertisement-editable-flyer-templateView licenseCross Fragment with St. John (late 12th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147512/cross-fragment-with-st-john-late-12th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFashion book cover in white editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681707/fashion-book-cover-white-editable-mockupView licensePlaque with the Dream of Jacob (ca. 1600) by Jean de Court II and Copy after Martin de Voshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151301/photo-image-cloud-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseChrismatory (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147652/chrismatory-mid-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298387/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licensePlaque from a Shrine (1180-1185 (Medieval)) by Rhenishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147506/plaque-from-shrine-1180-1185-medieval-rhenishFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProcessional or Altar Cross from the Abbey of Grandmont (late 12th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147510/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDiptych with the Nativity and Adoration (4th quarter 14th century (Medieval)) by Mosan and Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148007/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license