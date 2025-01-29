Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval stained glasschristfacepersonchurchartpublic domainmedievalStained Glass Window with Ancestor of Christ (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by FrenchOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 585 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 877 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseStained Glass Window with Ancestor of Christ (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147534/stained-glass-window-with-ancestor-christ-ca-1200-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379915/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseStained Glass Window with the Prophet Habbakuk (1200-1223 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147562/stained-glass-window-with-the-prophet-habbakuk-1200-1223-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseStained Glass Window with the Prophet Joel (1200-1223 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147583/stained-glass-window-with-the-prophet-joel-1200-1223-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379920/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseThe Beheading of St. John the Baptist (ca. 1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150294/the-beheading-st-john-the-baptist-ca-1520-1525-renaissance-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829188/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseChrist from Crucifix (13th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147579/christ-from-crucifix-13th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379914/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseChrist in Majesty (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147530/christ-majesty-ca-1200-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseReliquary Shrine of Saint Martial (ca. 1200-1210 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147541/reliquary-shrine-saint-martial-ca-1200-1210-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379916/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVibrant stained glass illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19430705/vibrant-stained-glass-illustrationView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379911/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePNG Jesus with the children art illustration jesus.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15919880/png-jesus-with-the-children-art-illustration-jesusView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379922/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCrucifixion scene with kneeling monk (1590-1613) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155395/crucifixion-scene-with-kneeling-monk-1590-1613-swissFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVibrant stained glass illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19690538/vibrant-stained-glass-illustrationView licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of King Louis XII of France at Prayer (1500-1510 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to Jean Perréal and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseChrist as a teacher, 1907 by wilhelm süshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980321/christ-teacher-1907-wilhelm-susFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseGlass Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315988/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseGlass Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317990/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseGlass Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316500/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseGlass Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308526/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Fragment of a Devilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317369/glass-fragment-devilFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGlass Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8318085/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView licenseVibrant stained glass arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21048820/vibrant-stained-glass-artView license