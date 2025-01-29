rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stained Glass Window with Ancestor of Christ (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by French
Save
Edit Image
medieval stained glasschristfacepersonchurchartpublic domainmedieval
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Stained Glass Window with Ancestor of Christ (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by French
Stained Glass Window with Ancestor of Christ (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147534/stained-glass-window-with-ancestor-christ-ca-1200-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379915/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Stained Glass Window with the Prophet Habbakuk (1200-1223 (Medieval)) by French
Stained Glass Window with the Prophet Habbakuk (1200-1223 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147562/stained-glass-window-with-the-prophet-habbakuk-1200-1223-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Stained Glass Window with the Prophet Joel (1200-1223 (Medieval)) by French
Stained Glass Window with the Prophet Joel (1200-1223 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147583/stained-glass-window-with-the-prophet-joel-1200-1223-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379920/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
The Beheading of St. John the Baptist (ca. 1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by French
The Beheading of St. John the Baptist (ca. 1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150294/the-beheading-st-john-the-baptist-ca-1520-1525-renaissance-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829188/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Christ from Crucifix (13th century) by French
Christ from Crucifix (13th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147579/christ-from-crucifix-13th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379914/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Christ in Majesty (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by French
Christ in Majesty (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147530/christ-majesty-ca-1200-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Reliquary Shrine of Saint Martial (ca. 1200-1210 (Medieval)) by French
Reliquary Shrine of Saint Martial (ca. 1200-1210 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147541/reliquary-shrine-saint-martial-ca-1200-1210-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379916/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Vibrant stained glass illustration.
Vibrant stained glass illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19430705/vibrant-stained-glass-illustrationView license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379911/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
PNG Jesus with the children art illustration jesus.
PNG Jesus with the children art illustration jesus.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15919880/png-jesus-with-the-children-art-illustration-jesusView license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379922/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Crucifixion scene with kneeling monk (1590-1613) by Swiss
Crucifixion scene with kneeling monk (1590-1613) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155395/crucifixion-scene-with-kneeling-monk-1590-1613-swissFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Vibrant stained glass illustration.
Vibrant stained glass illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19690538/vibrant-stained-glass-illustrationView license
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of King Louis XII of France at Prayer (1500-1510 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to Jean Perréal and French
Portrait of King Louis XII of France at Prayer (1500-1510 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to Jean Perréal and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Christ as a teacher, 1907 by wilhelm süs
Christ as a teacher, 1907 by wilhelm süs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980321/christ-teacher-1907-wilhelm-susFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Glass Fragment
Glass Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315988/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Glass Fragment
Glass Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317990/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Glass Fragment
Glass Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316500/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Church conference Instagram story template, editable design
Church conference Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Glass Fragment
Glass Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308526/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glass Fragment of a Devil
Glass Fragment of a Devil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317369/glass-fragment-devilFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Glass Fragment
Glass Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8318085/glass-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template
We love Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView license
Vibrant stained glass art
Vibrant stained glass art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21048820/vibrant-stained-glass-artView license