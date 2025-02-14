rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Reliquary Cross (ca. 1150-75 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
Save
Edit Image
medieval crosscrucifixornate crosschristianfacepersoncrossart
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Saint Peter (1160-1180 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
Saint Peter (1160-1180 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147463/saint-peter-1160-1180-medieval-mosan-workshopFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493862/have-faith-poster-templateView license
Jacob Blessing Manasses and Ephraim (mid 12th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop and Workshop of Godefroid de Huy
Jacob Blessing Manasses and Ephraim (mid 12th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop and Workshop of Godefroid de Huy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147441/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Dragons (mid 12th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
Dragons (mid 12th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147464/dragons-mid-12th-century-medieval-mosan-workshopFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178628/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Processional or Altar Cross from the Abbey of Grandmont (late 12th century (Medieval)) by French
Processional or Altar Cross from the Abbey of Grandmont (late 12th century (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147510/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Altar Cross (early 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Altar Cross (early 13th century (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147604/altar-cross-early-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Pyx (late 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Pyx (late 13th century (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147675/pyx-late-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178298/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Reliquary Panel of the Triumphant Christ (Panel: late 11th century; Frame: 13th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
Reliquary Panel of the Triumphant Christ (Panel: late 11th century; Frame: 13th century (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147425/photo-image-christ-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Ornate medieval crucifixion artwork
Ornate medieval crucifixion artwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962964/crucifixFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Monstrance (ca. 1230 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
Monstrance (ca. 1230 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147619/monstrance-ca-1230-medieval-mosan-workshopFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template
Worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView license
Reliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (ca. 1230-50 (Medieval)) by French
Reliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (ca. 1230-50 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147626/photo-image-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Pyx (13th century (Medieval)) by French
Pyx (13th century (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154556/pyx-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Figure of Christ from a Crucifix (13th century (Medieval)) by French
Figure of Christ from a Crucifix (13th century (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147574/figure-christ-from-crucifix-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177346/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Processional Cross (13th century (?) (Gothic)) by Italian
Processional Cross (13th century (?) (Gothic)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147595/processional-cross-13th-century-gothic-italianFree Image from public domain license
Lent season poster template
Lent season poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView license
Crucifixion (12th century (Romanesque)) by Spanish
Crucifixion (12th century (Romanesque)) by Spanish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154266/crucifixion-12th-century-romanesque-spanishFree Image from public domain license
Faith poster template, editable text and design
Faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595539/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Monstrance of Thadea Petrucci (ca. 1340-1350 (Medieval)) by Florentine
Monstrance of Thadea Petrucci (ca. 1340-1350 (Medieval)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147797/monstrance-thadea-petrucci-ca-1340-1350-medieval-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Reliquary Shrine with the Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1220-30 (Medieval)) by French
Reliquary Shrine with the Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1220-30 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147612/photo-image-person-art-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote poster template
Prayer quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685632/prayer-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ from Crucifix (13th century) by French
Christ from Crucifix (13th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147579/christ-from-crucifix-13th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631733/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Diptych Leaf with the Crucifixion (1350-1375 (Medieval)) by German and Mosan
Diptych Leaf with the Crucifixion (1350-1375 (Medieval)) by German and Mosan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147910/diptych-leaf-with-the-crucifixion-1350-1375-medieval-german-and-mosanFree Image from public domain license
Trust in the Lord quote Facebook story template
Trust in the Lord quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631700/trust-the-lord-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Reliquary Shrine of Saint Martial (ca. 1200-1210 (Medieval)) by French
Reliquary Shrine of Saint Martial (ca. 1200-1210 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147541/reliquary-shrine-saint-martial-ca-1200-1210-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook post template
Religion quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632060/religion-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Reliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Reliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147656/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license