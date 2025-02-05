rawpixel
Christ in Majesty (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by French
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Book Cover Plaque (13th century (Medieval)) by French
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Triptych with Crucifixion (ca. 1495-1525 (Early Modern)) by Nardon Pénicaud
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Pax with a Miniature of the Nativity (c. 1480 (pax frame); c. 1850/1875 (miniature)) by European 19th Century and Florentine…
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Chrismatory (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Apostle (late 12th century (Medieval)) by French
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Clasp with Annunciation Scene (ca. 1325 (Gothic)) by French
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Christ in the Tomb with Two Angels (1490/1500) by German 15th Century
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Saints Michael and Elizabeth of Hungary, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Annunciation and Nativity, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Reliquary Shrine of Saint Martial (ca. 1200-1210 (Medieval)) by French
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Cross with bust of Christ Emmanuel (ca. 1200) by Byzantine
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Kneeling Angel (1220-1230 (Medieval)) by French
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Figure of Christ from a Crucifix (13th century (Medieval)) by French
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Reliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (ca. 1230-50 (Medieval)) by French
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Christ Enthroned, ca. 1475 – 1490 by monogrammist ag
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Crucifixion Altarpiece, so-called St. Peter's Church Altarpiece, ca. 1420 by master of the middle rhine ca. 1420
Orthodox faith poster template
Reliquary Cross (ca. 1150-75 (Medieval)) by Mosan Workshop
Orthodox faith Facebook post template
Bookcover of the Crucifixion (ca. 1200 (Romanesque)) by Italian
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
The Crucifixion (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Nardon Pénicaud
