Figure of a Deacon (1230-1239 (Medieval)) by French
Medieval king fantasy remix, editable design
Apostle (late 12th century (Medieval)) by French
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Reliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (ca. 1230-50 (Medieval)) by French
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gemellion with Hunting Scene and Busts of Angels (13th century (Medieval)) by French
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Reliquary Shrine with Scenes from the Life of Christ (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Woman sitting on the moon, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Kneeling Angel (1220-1230 (Medieval)) by French
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Altar Cross (early 13th century (Medieval)) by French
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Apostle (late 12th century (Medieval)) by French
Medieval warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Eucharistic Dove (early 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Medieval war scene fantasy remix, editable design
Chrismatory (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Medieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable design
Reliquary Shrine with the Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1220-30 (Medieval)) by French
Knight's Journey fantasy remix, editable design
Crucifixion with Apostles (13th century (Gothic)) by French
Castle escape, Medieval fantasy remix, editable design
Reliquary Shrine with Christ and Apostles (early 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Gold frame blue mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Reliquary Shrine of Saint Martial (ca. 1200-1210 (Medieval)) by French
Spiritual woman, blue textured background, editable design
Christ from Crucifix (13th century) by French
Knight horseback battle fantasy remix, editable design
Saint Joseph (ca. 1250) by French
Astrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable design
Pyx (late 13th century (Medieval)) by French
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Cross Fragment of the Mourning Virgin (1210-1220 (Medieval)) by French
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Saint Peter (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by French
Cat holding broom, digital art editable remix
Enamelled Strap for a Box (13th century (Romanesque)) by French
Wizard in forest fantasy remix, editable design
The Betrayal of Christ (1240-1250 (Medieval)) by French
