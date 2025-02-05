Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecataloniaeuropemedieval tapestrychristhorseanimalfacepersonAltar Frontal with Christ in Majesty and the Life of Saint Martin (1250 (Medieval)) by SpanishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 793 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1189 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist in Majesty [recto] (early 12th century) by French 12th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981912/christ-majesty-recto-early-12th-century-french-12th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAer - with Christ in Majesty (1600-1800) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155619/aer-with-christ-majesty-1600-1800-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseKnight horseback battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663576/knight-horseback-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist in Majesty (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147530/christ-majesty-ca-1200-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663628/medieval-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Angels, Saints and Donors, before 1330 by jacopo del casentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935106/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSaint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseCoronation of the Virgin with the Trinity and Saints (c. 1440) by Olivetan Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999861/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSaint Anne with the Virgin and Child, and Joachim, ca. 1505 by martin kaldenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935350/image-background-golden-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639295/europe-day-poster-templateView licenseChristus als Schmerzensmann zwischen Maria und Johannes, rechts und links je vier Köpfe von am Passionsgeschehen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953960/image-face-accessory-personFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640622/europe-day-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Venezianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrincess and pauper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663420/princess-and-pauper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFragment from a Stole (Omophorion) with Christ and the Four Evangelists (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137326/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight war fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672593/medieval-knight-war-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist and the Virgin Enthroned with Forty Saints (c. 1340) by Master of the Dominican Effigieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982102/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTime travel knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663585/time-travel-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984171/christ-carrying-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval war scene fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663203/medieval-war-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSaints Peter and Paul with the Sudarium (in or after 1475) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985082/image-rose-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt mastercalss editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097333/art-mastercalss-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseSaint Bonaventure Arriving and Preaching in Lyon (1480-1490) by French 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000234/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664936/fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Nativity with the Adoration of the Shepherds (early 16th century) by Copy after Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150207/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMarket in medieval town fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663274/market-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147790/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseMadonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseMary and John on either side of Golgotha (1600-1700)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155502/mary-and-john-either-side-golgotha-1600-1700Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseBook Cover with Christ in a Mandorla (9th-10th century? (Medieval)) by Carolingianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147199/photo-image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseOrphrey on a chasuble; Madonna and Child, Saints (1400-1500 (Gothic)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154850/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license