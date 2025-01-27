rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Virgin in Adoration (1330-1339 (Medieval)) by Francesco da Rimini
Save
Edit Image
prayer artpublic domain portrait paintingsaintpainting medievalreligious icon painting, femalemedieval religious arthalofresco painting
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable design
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113965/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Saints Michael and Elizabeth of Hungary, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330
Saints Michael and Elizabeth of Hungary, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949238/saints-michael-and-elizabeth-hungary-1325-1335-rhenish-master-ca-1330Free Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template
Sunday worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837850/sunday-worship-poster-templateView license
Maria, die Schmerzensreiche, am Kreuzweg wandelnd, den die Jünger mit Kreuzen bezeichnet hatten, 1858 by edward von steinle
Maria, die Schmerzensreiche, am Kreuzweg wandelnd, den die Jünger mit Kreuzen bezeichnet hatten, 1858 by edward von steinle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953470/image-accessory-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
The Mass of Saint Gregory (1470/1480) by German 15th Century
The Mass of Saint Gregory (1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984253/the-mass-saint-gregory-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
The Wings of the Altenberg Altarpiece, ca. 1330 by rhenish master ca. 1330
The Wings of the Altenberg Altarpiece, ca. 1330 by rhenish master ca. 1330
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984546/the-wings-the-altenberg-altarpiece-ca-1330-rhenish-master-ca-1330Free Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
The Annunciate Virgin with Saints Jerome and John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Franciaand workshop
The Annunciate Virgin with Saints Jerome and John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Franciaand workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149982/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Saint mary religious catholic statue.
Saint mary religious catholic statue.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15874594/saint-mary-religious-catholic-statueView license
Become a Buddhist Instagram post template
Become a Buddhist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606285/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Virgin and Child with Saints (ca. 1410-1420 (Medieval)) by Olivuccio di Ciccarello da Camerino
Altarpiece with the Virgin and Child with Saints (ca. 1410-1420 (Medieval)) by Olivuccio di Ciccarello da Camerino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148045/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night blog banner template, editable design
Prayer night blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763219/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Die Heilige Klara, die Hostie tragend, ca. 1595 by francesco vanni
Die Heilige Klara, die Hostie tragend, ca. 1595 by francesco vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951519/die-heilige-klara-die-hostie-tragend-ca-1595-francesco-vanniFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable design
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642129/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Eine heilige Nonne hält das Kruzifix in der Hand, der Heilige Geist schwebt über ihr, rechts ein Baum, null by pieter van…
Eine heilige Nonne hält das Kruzifix in der Hand, der Heilige Geist schwebt über ihr, rechts ein Baum, null by pieter van…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986303/image-hand-tree-personFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Kniender Heiliger Franziskus, das Kruzifix anbetend, null by francesco vanni
Kniender Heiliger Franziskus, das Kruzifix anbetend, null by francesco vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951623/kniender-heiliger-franziskus-das-kruzifix-anbetend-null-francesco-vanniFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151868/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels,Twelve Saints, Prophets, and the Donor, 1330 by meo da siena
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels,Twelve Saints, Prophets, and the Donor, 1330 by meo da siena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982604/image-background-golden-personFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570290/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG St Nicholas with Donors, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
PNG St Nicholas with Donors, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18150118/photo-png-face-personFree PNG from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable design
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515184/prayer-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template
Buddhist center Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966996/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView license
Annunciation and Nativity, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330
Annunciation and Nativity, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948968/annunciation-and-nativity-1325-1335-rhenish-master-ca-1330Free Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Saint James the Greater, ca. 1455 – 1460 by master e. s.
Saint James the Greater, ca. 1455 – 1460 by master e. s.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950978/saint-james-the-greater-ca-1455-1460-masterFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Aus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Aus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953211/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148385/virgin-and-child-1450-1460-renaissance-giovanni-francesco-riminiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Facebook story template
Buddha statue Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView license
David Praying (c. 1508) by Lucas van Leyden
David Praying (c. 1508) by Lucas van Leyden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989058/david-praying-c-1508-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Head of a Saint (1200-1400) by Byzantine
Head of a Saint (1200-1400) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154532/head-saint-1200-1400-byzantineFree Image from public domain license