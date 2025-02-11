Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegold leafgoldhalofacepersoncrosschurchartSaint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di SegnaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 781 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1172 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173872/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173853/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982075/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView licenseInitiale H: Maria gibt dem Jesuskind die Brust, ca. 1290 – 1300 by rhenish, 13th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934297/image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173895/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG St. John the Baptist, Mary Egyptica, Maria Annunziata, ca. 1380 – 1395 by cristoforo di bindoccio, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18150099/photo-png-background-leafFree PNG from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713843/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Augustine, Nicholas (?), Catherine (?), Lucy, and Angels (ca. 1340-1345 (Medieval)) by Pietro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147819/photo-image-angels-face-gold-frameFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Crucifixion (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Naddo Ceccarellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147925/the-crucifixion-1350-1359-medieval-naddo-ceccarelliFree Image from public domain licenseReligious faith Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827329/religious-faith-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148655/photo-png-leaf-personFree PNG from public domain licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. John the Baptist, Mary Egyptica, Maria Annunziata, ca. 1380 - 1395 by cristoforo di bindocciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013187/photo-image-background-leaf-faceFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseTriptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148079/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGod poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559392/god-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew Testament and Apocryphal Scenes with Saints (1360-1369 (Medieval)) by Simone dei Crocifissihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147962/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558875/faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Venezianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174671/have-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013218/photo-image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseMadonna with Child, Angels and founder, ca. 1448 – 1458 by jacomarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986723/madonna-with-child-angels-and-founder-ca-1448-1458-jacomartFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063877/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist and the Virgin Enthroned with Forty Saints (c. 1340) by Master of the Dominican Effigieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982102/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791477/together-pray-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin (ca. 1370 (Gothic)) by Niccolò di Tommasohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147968/the-coronation-the-virgin-ca-1370-gothic-niccolo-tommasoFree Image from public domain licenseGold celestial sun moon background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208037/gold-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child, with the Crucifixion and the Annunciation, and the Coronation of the Virgin and the Presentation in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147837/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769111/spa-woman-line-art-background-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license