rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin and Child, with the Crucifixion and the Annunciation, and the Coronation of the Virgin and the Presentation in the…
Save
Edit Image
religious womancoronationmedieval paintingcrucifixion triptychfacepersonchurchart
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain license
Editable nun design element set
Editable nun design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15470861/editable-nun-design-element-setView license
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138885/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982075/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Have faith Instagram post template
Have faith Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12675974/have-faith-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147790/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Prayers echoes quote Facebook post template
Prayers echoes quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630639/prayers-echoes-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
The Coronation and Crucifixion (14th century (Gothic)) by French
The Coronation and Crucifixion (14th century (Gothic)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154685/the-coronation-and-crucifixion-14th-century-gothic-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable nun design element set
Editable nun design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15471670/editable-nun-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982068/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain license
Editable nun design element set
Editable nun design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15471583/editable-nun-design-element-setView license
Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 - ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt
Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 - ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013153/photo-image-person-cross-churchFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Triptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italian
Triptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148079/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Diptych with the Virgin and Child, and the Crucifixion (1350-1360 (Medieval)) by French
Diptych with the Virgin and Child, and the Crucifixion (1350-1360 (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147887/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986546/image-person-church-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
3D praying nun, religion editable remix
3D praying nun, religion editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394802/praying-nun-religion-editable-remixView license
Salvator Mundi, The Angel of the Annunciation and the Virgin Annunciate, 1404 - 1407 by gherardo starnina
Salvator Mundi, The Angel of the Annunciation and the Virgin Annunciate, 1404 - 1407 by gherardo starnina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013146/photo-image-background-golden-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable nun design element set
Editable nun design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15471481/editable-nun-design-element-setView license
Saint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Saint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137245/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…
PNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148655/photo-png-leaf-personFree PNG from public domain license
Steampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable design
Steampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
PNG The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
PNG The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138832/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Saint Catherine of Alexandria, with an Angel [right panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Saint Catherine of Alexandria, with an Angel [right panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982125/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Saint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddi
Saint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982185/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain license
Worship service Instagram post template
Worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750278/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Coronation of the Virgin with the Trinity and Saints (c. 1440) by Olivetan Master
Coronation of the Virgin with the Trinity and Saints (c. 1440) by Olivetan Master
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999861/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday Instagram post template, editable text
Easter Sunday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495305/easter-sunday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 - 1504 by master of frankfurt
The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 - 1504 by master of frankfurt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013103/the-crucifixion-christ-1500-1504-master-frankfurtFree Image from public domain license