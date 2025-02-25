rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Blessing Christ, the Mourning Virgin, the Mourning St. John the Evangelist (1340-1349 (Medieval)) by Pietro da Rimini
Save
Edit Image
christfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationmedieval
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982068/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
Crucifix with Mourning Virgin and St. John the Evangelist (ca. 1270-1290 (Medieval)) by Florentine
Crucifix with Mourning Virgin and St. John the Evangelist (ca. 1270-1290 (Medieval)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147662/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Saint Catherine of Alexandria, with an Angel [right panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Saint Catherine of Alexandria, with an Angel [right panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982125/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124707/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982075/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982554/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124711/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView license
Christ as the Man of Sorrows between the Virgin and St. John the Evangelist (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Matteo
Christ as the Man of Sorrows between the Virgin and St. John the Evangelist (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Matteo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148372/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Virgin and Child with Saint Dominic, Saint Catherine, and Donor (c. 1350–1375) by Artist Unknown
The Virgin and Child with Saint Dominic, Saint Catherine, and Donor (c. 1350–1375) by Artist Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798798/photo-image-background-jesus-crownFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school Instagram post template
Youth bible school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView license
Transfiguration of Christ (18th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Transfiguration of Christ (18th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148187/transfiguration-christ-18th-century-early-modern-greekFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459868/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView license
Pax with Christ on the Cross by Italian 15th Century
Pax with Christ on the Cross by Italian 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982340/pax-with-christ-the-cross-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Descent into Limbo [right panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Descent into Limbo [right panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982153/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Paradise with Christ in the Lap of Abraham (c. 1239) by German 13th Century
Paradise with Christ in the Lap of Abraham (c. 1239) by German 13th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981933/paradise-with-christ-the-lap-abraham-c-1239-german-13th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Crucifixion (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Orcagna
The Crucifixion (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Orcagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147903/the-crucifixion-1350-1359-medieval-orcagnaFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137223/resurrection-christ-ca-1350-1375-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Virgin and Child (1st half 14th century (Medieval)) by Italian
Virgin and Child (1st half 14th century (Medieval)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147733/virgin-and-child-1st-half-14th-century-medieval-italianFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
Christ as the Savior (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by School of Parma
Christ as the Savior (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by School of Parma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149985/christ-the-savior-ca-1510-renaissance-school-parmaFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798802/virgin-and-child-c-1465-70-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Crucifixion [middle panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Crucifixion [middle panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982166/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1480/1490) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master FVB
The Crucifixion (c. 1480/1490) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master FVB
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985494/the-crucifixion-c-14801490-netherlandish-15th-century-and-master-fvbFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license