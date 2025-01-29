rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madonna and Child (1345-1349 (Medieval)) by Workshop of Bernardo Daddi
Save
Edit Image
mothermedieval religious artvintagefacepersonartpublic domainmedieval
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Png motherly love cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
Png motherly love cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608920/png-motherly-love-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147790/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child with Saints and Angels, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Madonna and Child with Saints and Angels, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652317/madonna-and-child-with-saints-and-angels-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Francesco di Giorgio Martini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Francesco di Giorgio Martini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148480/madonna-and-child-ca-1470-renaissance-francesco-giorgio-martiniFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148385/virgin-and-child-1450-1460-renaissance-giovanni-francesco-riminiFree Image from public domain license
Motherly love doodle, editable design
Motherly love doodle, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756478/motherly-love-doodle-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829424/png-1934-art-artworkView license
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Jacopo del Sellaio
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Jacopo del Sellaio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain license
Motherly love doodle, white background, editable design
Motherly love doodle, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709726/motherly-love-doodle-white-background-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco d Antonio da Viterbo
Madonna and Child (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco d Antonio da Viterbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin and Child with Music-Making Angels (c. 1400–1410) by Master of the Straus Madonna
Virgin and Child with Music-Making Angels (c. 1400–1410) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798365/photo-image-background-cat-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Single mother doodle, pink background, editable design
Single mother doodle, pink background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756586/single-mother-doodle-pink-background-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Matteo
Madonna and Child (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Matteo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148305/madonna-and-child-ca-1430-renaissance-michele-matteoFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by Cosimo Rosselli
Madonna and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by Cosimo Rosselli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149484/madonna-and-child-ca-1480-renaissance-cosimo-rosselliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosilio
Madonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosilio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149903/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148457/madonna-and-child-late-1450s-renaissance-master-the-castello-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Motherly love, colorful doodle line art, editable design
Motherly love, colorful doodle line art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756581/motherly-love-colorful-doodle-line-art-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child (late 15th-early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Tisoi
Madonna and Child (late 15th-early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Tisoi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149819/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy family doodle, white background, editable design
Happy family doodle, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709769/happy-family-doodle-white-background-editable-designView license
Madonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetian
Madonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain license