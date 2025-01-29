Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemothermedieval religious artvintagefacepersonartpublic domainmedievalMadonna and Child (1345-1349 (Medieval)) by Workshop of Bernardo DaddiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 786 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1179 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePng motherly love cute doodle, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608920/png-motherly-love-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147790/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints and Angels, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652317/madonna-and-child-with-saints-and-angels-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Francesco di Giorgio Martinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148480/madonna-and-child-ca-1470-renaissance-francesco-giorgio-martiniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Riminihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148385/virgin-and-child-1450-1460-renaissance-giovanni-francesco-riminiFree Image from public domain licenseMotherly love doodle, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756478/motherly-love-doodle-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Venezianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829424/png-1934-art-artworkView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Jacopo del Sellaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain licenseMotherly love doodle, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709726/motherly-love-doodle-white-background-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco d Antonio da Viterbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Child with Music-Making Angels (c. 1400–1410) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798365/photo-image-background-cat-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseSingle mother doodle, pink background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756586/single-mother-doodle-pink-background-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Matteohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148305/madonna-and-child-ca-1430-renaissance-michele-matteoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by Cosimo Rossellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149484/madonna-and-child-ca-1480-renaissance-cosimo-rosselliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosiliohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149903/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148457/madonna-and-child-late-1450s-renaissance-master-the-castello-nativityFree Image from public domain licenseMotherly love, colorful doodle line art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756581/motherly-love-colorful-doodle-line-art-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (late 15th-early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Tisoihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149819/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family doodle, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709769/happy-family-doodle-white-background-editable-designView licenseMadonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain license