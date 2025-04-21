Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedievalvintage italyfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainMassacre of the Innocents (ca. 1380 (Medieval)) by Bartolo di Fredi and Andrea di BartoloOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 861 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1291 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScenes from the Passion of Christ: The Descent into Limbo [right panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982153/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseScenes from the Passion of Christ: The Agony in the Garden [left panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982151/image-christ-horse-angelFree Image from public domain licenseItalian restaurant Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443883/italian-restaurant-instagram-post-templateView licenseScenes from the Passion of Christ: The Crucifixion [middle panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982166/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663410/medieval-warrior-searching-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Deposition (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149951/the-deposition-ca-1510-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663628/medieval-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFour Panels with the Passion of Christ from a Predella (1426 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148323/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664936/fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Resurrection (ca. 1390-1410 (late Medieval)) by Andrea di Bartolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148027/the-resurrection-ca-1390-1410-late-medieval-andrea-bartoloFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Visitation (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by Angelos Bitzamanoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148178/the-visitation-early-16th-century-early-modern-angelos-bitzamanosFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin with Busts of the Archangel Gabriel and the Virgin of the Annunciation (c. 1400/1405) by Paolo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982250/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval street fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663432/medieval-street-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Massacre of the Innocents, ca. 1480 – 1490 by monogrammist pmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948292/the-massacre-the-innocents-ca-1480-1490-monogrammistFree Image from public domain licenseBreak your limit Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764947/break-your-limit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Funeral of Saint Francis of Assisi (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo di Tommaso da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148228/image-cat-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSwim lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764951/swim-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin of the Annunciation by Bartolo di Fredihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800682/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseBreak your limit poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519946/break-your-limit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Ascension (1456/1457) by Johann Koerbeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983303/the-ascension-14561457-johann-koerbeckeFree Image from public domain licenseCastle escape, Medieval fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664317/castle-escape-medieval-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds (1485 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149634/the-adoration-the-shepherds-1485-renaissance-matteo-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseKnight horseback battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663576/knight-horseback-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Crucifixion (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Pietro di Francesco degli Oriolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149594/the-crucifixion-ca-1490-renaissance-pietro-francesco-degli-orioliFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWizard using magic fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664759/wizard-using-magic-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saints (1323-1327 (Medieval)) by Pacino di Bonaguidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147781/the-virgin-and-child-with-saints-1323-1327-medieval-pacino-bonaguidaFree Image from public domain licenseBreak your limit Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519959/break-your-limit-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBreak your limit blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519929/break-your-limit-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScheibenriss mit Christus und dem ungläubigen Thomas, 1572 by daniel lindtmayer d. j.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986609/image-border-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval street fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664511/medieval-street-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned with the Four Fathers of the Latin Church, ca. 1540 – 1550 by moretto da bresciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936303/image-person-classic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Crucifixion by Andrea di Bartolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183905/the-crucifixion-andrea-bartoloFree Image from public domain license