rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Passion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissancepublic domain medievalchristfacepersoncrossartman
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983463/christ-the-cross-c-1460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Crucifixion (1420-1440 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish and German
Crucifixion (1420-1440 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish and German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148047/crucifixion-1420-1440-late-medieval-netherlandish-and-germanFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1450/1460) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross (c. 1450/1460) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983076/christ-the-cross-c-14501460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service Instagram post template
Church worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus Facebook post template
Love like Jesus Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685645/love-like-jesus-facebook-post-templateView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1480) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master of Jesus in Bethany
The Crucifixion (c. 1480) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master of Jesus in Bethany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985499/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912237/png-adam-antique-artView license
Triptych with Scenes of the Passion of Christ (ca. 1528-1558 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Veyrier II
Triptych with Scenes of the Passion of Christ (ca. 1528-1558 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Veyrier II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150453/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914764/png-adam-antique-artView license
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151532/photo-png-person-classicFree PNG from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin I
The Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151376/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-late-renaissance-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Mount Calvary, ca. 1435 – 1445 by franconian-swabian master ca. 1440/50
Mount Calvary, ca. 1435 – 1445 by franconian-swabian master ca. 1440/50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981829/mount-calvary-ca-1435-1445-franconian-swabian-master-ca-144050Free Image from public domain license
Christian community email header template, editable design
Christian community email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Christ on the Cross with Angels (1460/1465) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross with Angels (1460/1465) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983478/christ-the-cross-with-angels-14601465-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history email header template, editable design
Last supper history email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Christ's Entry into Jerusalem [left] (c. 1450/1460) by Master of St Erasmus
Christ's Entry into Jerusalem [left] (c. 1450/1460) by Master of St Erasmus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983048/christs-entry-into-jerusalem-left-c-14501460-master-erasmusFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
The Crucifixion (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Master KIP
The Crucifixion (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Master KIP
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150599/the-crucifixion-mid-16th-century-renaissance-master-kipFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Christ Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1513) by Albrecht Altdorfer
Christ Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1513) by Albrecht Altdorfer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989538/christ-taken-down-from-the-cross-c-1513-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain license
Faith poster template, editable text and design
Faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595539/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license