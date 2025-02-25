Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval womanrenaissancepublic domain illustrationcatherineillustration public domain landscapesaint paintingspublic domain medievalmedievalSaint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by FlemishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1253 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148147/saint-catherine-converting-the-scholars-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of an Altarpiece with Three Scenes from the Life of Saint Catherine (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148152/image-crown-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDevotional Plaquette with the Annunciation (late 15th century (Late Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149553/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint George and the Dragon (15th century (late Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148246/saint-george-and-the-dragon-15th-century-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTriptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149525/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSaint Barbara (1450-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148101/saint-barbara-1450-1500-late-medieval-netherlandishFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross (late 16th century) by Frans Francken Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151244/christ-carrying-the-cross-late-16th-century-frans-franckenFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseVirgin and Child with Two Angels in a Landscape (ca. 1500-1550 (Renaissance)) by Adrien Ysenbrandthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149743/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (c. 1490) by Luca Signorellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798315/the-martyrdom-saint-catherine-alexandria-c-1490-luca-signorelliFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePilgrim Badge with Saint Adrian (1480-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146357/pilgrim-badge-with-saint-adrian-1480-1500-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseReliquary for a Finger Bone (15th century (Late Medieval)) by Flemish and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148044/photo-image-person-art-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePendant with the Flagellation of Christ (1st quarter 16th century (late Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146375/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150162/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Resurrection (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149537/the-resurrection-late-15th-century-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916083/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license