St. Barbara Directing the Construction of a Third Window in Her Tower (1470-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Master of the Joseph…
constructionpublic domain renaissancepublic domain medievalconstruction paintingportrait public domainmaster of the joseph sequencewoodbuilding
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
The Martyrdom of St. Barbara (1470-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Master of the Joseph Sequence and Netherlandish
Triptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legend
Saint Barbara (1450-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
The Pietà with St. Catherine and St. Sebastian (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptych
The Adoration of the Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of the Master of the Orléans Triptych
Scenes from the Life of Saint Augustine, ca. 1510 by umbrian master ca. 1500
Chandelier (ca. 1500 (Late Medieval)) by German
Saint Michael; The Mass of Saint Gregory; Saint Jerome
Virgin and Child with Two Angels in a Landscape (ca. 1500-1550 (Renaissance)) by Adrien Ysenbrandt
The Prodigal Son (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
Figures from a Deposition (ca. 1475 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
Saint Ambrose vesting Saint Augustine, ca. 1510 by umbrian master ca. 1500
The Arrest of Christ (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Triptych: Annunciation with the Prophets David and Isaiah (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Orléans Triptych
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiece
Madonna and Child (ca. 1430-1450 (Late Medieval)) by Style of Robert Campin
Marriage of the Virgin and Saint Joseph (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Netherlandish and Spanish
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
