Saint John the Baptist and a Bishop Saint (1480-1495 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to the Master of the Virgo inter Virgines
medieval frameframemedievalgold framebishopjohn of the crossrenaissance framemedieval mountains
Vintage gold frame mockup, art gallery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824067/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-art-galleryView license
Saint Sebastian and a Bishop Saint (1480-1495 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to the Master of the Virgo inter Virgines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148161/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Het laatste avondmaal (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779155/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Christus geneest de waterzuchtige man (1503) by Master of Delft, Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie and Master of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779151/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508980/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Virgin and Child with Four Holy Virgins (c. 1495 - c. 1500) by Master of the Virgo inter Virgines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743229/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508911/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Christus predikt in een kamer (1503) by Master of Delft, Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie and Master of the Virgo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779480/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509078/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
De hemelvaart van Christus (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779130/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742559/museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Het Christuskind kastijdt zichzelf. (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779140/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622400/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christus en de overspelige vrouw (1503) by Master of Delft, Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie and Master of the Virgo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779170/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Monopoly business poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719467/monopoly-business-poster-template-editable-textView license
De maaltijd te Emmaüs (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779478/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Monopoly business, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719355/monopoly-business-editable-flyer-templateView license
Saint Philipp, ca. 1440 – 1460 by master of john the baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948772/saint-philipp-ca-1440-1460-master-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
All about gold Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904033/all-about-gold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maria met kind, omgeven door zes vrouwelijke heiligen in omsloten hof (c. 1440 - c. 1460) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771578/image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Monopoly business email header template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719674/monopoly-business-email-header-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Bartholomew (1440s) by Master of Saint John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999906/saint-bartholomew-1440s-master-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Monopoly business Twitter ad template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719610/monopoly-business-twitter-template-editable-designView license
De doornenkroning (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter Virgines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779129/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Monopoly business Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713787/monopoly-business-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ and the Virgin Enthroned with Forty Saints (c. 1340) by Master of the Dominican Effigies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982102/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Monopoly business Instagram story template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713793/monopoly-business-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license
Bearing of the Cross, ca. 1470 – 1500 by master of the hersbruck high altar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985304/bearing-the-cross-ca-1470-1500-master-the-hersbruck-high-altarFree Image from public domain license
Monopoly business blog banner template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713756/monopoly-business-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView license
Retable with Scenes from the Life of Saint Andrew
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297056/retable-with-scenes-from-the-life-saint-andrewFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
St. James the Great (ca. 1415 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Master of the Ranghiasci Polyptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148302/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182512/editable-crown-design-element-setView license
Saint Bartholomew, ca. 1440 – 1460 by master of john the baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935334/saint-bartholomew-ca-1440-1460-master-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A Bishop's Crosier (c. 1475/1480) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984993/bishops-crosier-c-14751480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Hours of Ogier Bénigne (ca. 1480) by French and Influenced by Master of the Burgundian Prelates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146888/image-background-blue-faceFree Image from public domain license