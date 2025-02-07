Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval frameframemedievalgold framebishopjohn of the crossrenaissance framemedieval mountainsSaint John the Baptist and a Bishop Saint (1480-1495 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to the Master of the Virgo inter VirginesOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 639 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 959 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage gold frame mockup, art galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824067/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-art-galleryView licenseSaint Sebastian and a Bishop Saint (1480-1495 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to the Master of the Virgo inter Virgineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148161/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseHet laatste avondmaal (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779155/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseChristus geneest de waterzuchtige man (1503) by Master of Delft, Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie and Master of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779151/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508980/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Four Holy Virgins (c. 1495 - c. 1500) by Master of the Virgo inter Virgineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743229/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508911/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChristus predikt in een kamer (1503) by Master of Delft, Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie and Master of the Virgo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779480/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509078/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDe hemelvaart van Christus (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779130/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742559/museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHet Christuskind kastijdt zichzelf. (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779140/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622400/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristus en de overspelige vrouw (1503) by Master of Delft, Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie and Master of the Virgo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779170/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719467/monopoly-business-poster-template-editable-textView licenseDe maaltijd te Emmaüs (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779478/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719355/monopoly-business-editable-flyer-templateView licenseSaint Philipp, ca. 1440 – 1460 by master of john the baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948772/saint-philipp-ca-1440-1460-master-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseAll about gold Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904033/all-about-gold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaria met kind, omgeven door zes vrouwelijke heiligen in omsloten hof (c. 1440 - c. 1460) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771578/image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business email header template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719674/monopoly-business-email-header-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Bartholomew (1440s) by Master of Saint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999906/saint-bartholomew-1440s-master-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719610/monopoly-business-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseDe doornenkroning (1503) by Meester van de Delbecq Schreiber Passie, Master of Delft and Master of the Virgo inter Virgineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779129/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713787/monopoly-business-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist and the Virgin Enthroned with Forty Saints (c. 1340) by Master of the Dominican Effigieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982102/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713793/monopoly-business-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseBearing of the Cross, ca. 1470 – 1500 by master of the hersbruck high altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985304/bearing-the-cross-ca-1470-1500-master-the-hersbruck-high-altarFree Image from public domain licenseMonopoly business blog banner template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713756/monopoly-business-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView licenseRetable with Scenes from the Life of Saint Andrewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297056/retable-with-scenes-from-the-life-saint-andrewFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseSt. James the Great (ca. 1415 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Master of the Ranghiasci Polyptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148302/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182512/editable-crown-design-element-setView licenseSaint Bartholomew, ca. 1440 – 1460 by master of john the baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935334/saint-bartholomew-ca-1440-1460-master-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Bishop's Crosier (c. 1475/1480) by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984993/bishops-crosier-c-14751480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Hours of Ogier Bénigne (ca. 1480) by French and Influenced by Master of the Burgundian Prelateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146888/image-background-blue-faceFree Image from public domain license