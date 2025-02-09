rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Part of an Altarpiece with Three Scenes from the Life of Saint Catherine (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Save
Edit Image
public domain medieval artsaint catherinechristiansymbolismchristian artvintage christianpublic domain renaissancewomen book
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148147/saint-catherine-converting-the-scholars-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148117/saint-catherine-confronting-the-emperor-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Devotional Plaquette with the Annunciation (late 15th century (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Devotional Plaquette with the Annunciation (late 15th century (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149553/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Catherine (1520) by Lucas van Leyden
Saint Catherine (1520) by Lucas van Leyden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990923/saint-catherine-1520-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Saint Barbara (1450-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
Saint Barbara (1450-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148101/saint-barbara-1450-1500-late-medieval-netherlandishFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course poster template, editable text and design
Demonology course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601588/demonology-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Catherine of Alexandria (c. 1480/1490) by Martin Schongauer
Saint Catherine of Alexandria (c. 1480/1490) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000241/saint-catherine-alexandria-c-14801490-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint George and the Dragon (15th century (late Medieval)) by Flemish
Saint George and the Dragon (15th century (late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148246/saint-george-and-the-dragon-15th-century-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148163/photo-image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Holy communion Instagram post template, editable text
Holy communion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pendant with the Flagellation of Christ (1st quarter 16th century (late Medieval)) by Flemish
Pendant with the Flagellation of Christ (1st quarter 16th century (late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146375/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Saint Sebaldus and Saint Lawrence (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
Saint Sebaldus and Saint Lawrence (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000340/saint-sebaldus-and-saint-lawrence-c-1480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603553/tour-dates-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Catherine (1480 or after) by German 15th Century and Master of the Protective Saints of Cologne
Saint Catherine (1480 or after) by German 15th Century and Master of the Protective Saints of Cologne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000256/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Sanctus Bernhardinus (1450s) by Master of Balaam and German 15th Century
Sanctus Bernhardinus (1450s) by Master of Balaam and German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983156/sanctus-bernhardinus-1450s-master-balaam-and-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Reliquary for a Finger Bone (15th century (Late Medieval)) by Flemish and French
Reliquary for a Finger Bone (15th century (Late Medieval)) by Flemish and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148044/photo-image-person-art-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pilgrim Badge with Saint Adrian (1480-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Pilgrim Badge with Saint Adrian (1480-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146357/pilgrim-badge-with-saint-adrian-1480-1500-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Diptych with the Nativity and Adoration (4th quarter 14th century (Medieval)) by Mosan and Flemish
Diptych with the Nativity and Adoration (4th quarter 14th century (Medieval)) by Mosan and Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148007/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cleanser label template, editable design
Cleanser label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519933/cleanser-label-template-editable-designView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
Christ on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798355/christ-the-cross-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Decapitation of St Catherine, ca. 1470 – 1480 by cologne master around 14170/80
Decapitation of St Catherine, ca. 1470 – 1480 by cologne master around 14170/80
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935323/decapitation-catherine-ca-1470-1480-cologne-master-around-1417080Free Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Illuminated Leaf with the Profession of Clarissan Nun (ca. 1530-1550) by Flemish
Illuminated Leaf with the Profession of Clarissan Nun (ca. 1530-1550) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147022/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain license