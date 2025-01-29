Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecrucifixionpublic domain renaissancealtargolden framefaceframepersonchurchTriptych with Crucifixion (ca. 1495-1525 (Early Modern)) by Nardon PénicaudOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 711 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1066 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseThe Crucifixion (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Master KIPhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150599/the-crucifixion-mid-16th-century-renaissance-master-kipFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licensePlaque with the Crucifixion (ca. 1545 (European Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150757/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural styles Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221617/architectural-styles-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Crucifixion (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Nardon Pénicaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149894/the-crucifixion-ca-1505-renaissance-nardon-penicaudFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural styles Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221606/architectural-styles-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Pietà with St. Catherine and St. Sebastian (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149566/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural styles blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221624/architectural-styles-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrucifixion (1420-1440 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148047/crucifixion-1420-1440-late-medieval-netherlandish-and-germanFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural styles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762420/architectural-styles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRaising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984747/raising-the-cross-ca-1480-1500-master-the-stotteritz-altarFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTriptych: Annunciation with the Prophets David and Isaiah (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Orléans Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149702/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003233/church-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePresentation of the Christ Child in the Temple (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Follower of Jean Pénicaud IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151001/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598830/church-service-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseBook Cover Plaque (13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147529/book-cover-plaque-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licensePax: The Virgin (ca. 1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Nardon Pénicaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150297/pax-the-virgin-ca-1520-1525-renaissance-nardon-penicaudFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003232/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixion (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151441/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDevotional Plaquette with the Adoration of the Magi (1485-1495 (Early Modern)) by Monvaerni Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148166/photo-image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003226/worship-night-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Man of Sorrows (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Follower of Nardon Pénicaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150205/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval queen fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665057/medieval-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist in Majesty (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147530/christ-majesty-ca-1200-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseSteampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseOval Plaque with the Annunciation (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Suzanne de Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135731/oval-plaque-with-the-annunciation-ca-1600-early-modern-suzanne-courtFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003227/worship-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTriptych with the Lord's Prayer (1560-1575 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151101/triptych-with-the-lords-prayer-1560-1575-renaissance-jean-penicaud-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseThe Beheading of St. John the Baptist (ca. 1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150294/the-beheading-st-john-the-baptist-ca-1520-1525-renaissance-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558559/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwenty-one Plaques Depicting Prophets, Apostles and Sibyls (ca. 1535-1540 (late Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150561/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval assassin fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663759/medieval-assassin-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePax: The Madonna of Foligno (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Workshop of the Master KIPhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150547/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license