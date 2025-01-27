rawpixel
Portrait of King Louis XII of France at Prayer (1500-1510 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to Jean Perréal and French
prayingmedievalmedieval public domainstained glasspublic domain renaissancerenaissance portraitrenaissancelouis xii
Christ Crowned with Thorns (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptych
The Annunciation and Nativity (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptych
Crucifixion (1510-1530 (Renaissance)) by French
Lamenting Virgin Mary (2nd half 17th century (Modern)) by Attributed to Victor of Crete
The Pietà with St. Catherine and St. Sebastian (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptych
Book of Hours (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Jean Pichore
Left Wing of a Triptych: Twelve Saints (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Master of the Louis XII Triptych
Jean II, Duke of Bourbon, at Prayer (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Michel Colombe
Left Wing of a Triptych: St. James (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Orléans Triptych
Christ and the Woman of Samaria (1510-1520 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Master of the Louis XII Triptych
Virgin from a Crucifixion Group (ca. 1500-1520 (Northern Renaissance)) by French
The Virgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Master of the Orléans Triptych
Medallion with the Portrait of Louis XII, King of France (1499 (Early Modern)) by Jean de Saint Priest, Nicholas Leclerc and…
Madonna in Prayer (mid 15th-early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Butinone
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
Nativity and Naming of St. John the Baptist, ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
Relief with the Virgin Adoring the Child with Two Angels (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Luca della Robbia workshop of
Two Wings: Prophets (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Master of the Orléans Triptych
Half-length Figure of a Prophet From a "Sepulchre" (1490-1510 (Renaissance)) by French
Virgin and Child with Saints Jerome and Anthony of Padua (ca. 1450 (early Renaissance)) by Antonio Averlino called Filarete…
