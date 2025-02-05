Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemedievalmedieval paintingbackgroundgolden backgroundfacepersoncrossartThe Crucifixion of Saint Peter (ca. 1390 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo MonacoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 781 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1172 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseSaint Sebastian and Saint Francis of Assisi (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Circle of Lorenzo di Credihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150075/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseThe Crucifixion with Saints (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Pellegrino di Mariano Rossinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148374/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Crucifixion; Saint Michael (ca. 1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo d Alessandro da San Severinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149518/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseChrist Giving the Keys to Saint Peter (c. 1395-1400) by Lorenzo Monacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982220/christ-giving-the-keys-saint-peter-c-1395-1400-lorenzo-monacoFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLunette with the Pentecost from an Altarpiece (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold stocks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774983/gold-stocks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Neriohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798810/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseSt. James the Less (ca. 1415 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Master of the Ranghiasci Polyptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148286/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Annunciation (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Stefano d Antonio di Vanni and Bicci di Lorenzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148306/image-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719385/romance-ebook-advertisement-poster-template-editable-textView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719237/romance-ebook-advertisement-editable-flyer-templateView licenseMadonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Venezianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Crucifixion (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Gerino da Pistoiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149714/the-crucifixion-ca-1500-renaissance-gerino-pistoiaFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588880/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-png-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Prophet Jacob (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148478/the-prophet-jacob-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain licenseVIP membership poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719501/vip-membership-poster-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned with Saints Christopher and Sebastian, ca. 1498 – 1525 by fiorenzo di lorenzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938622/image-background-golden-accessoryFree Image from public domain licenseVIP membership, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719372/vip-membership-editable-flyer-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Orcagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147903/the-crucifixion-1350-1359-medieval-orcagnaFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Sacrifice of Isaac (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150763/the-sacrifice-isaac-ca-1545-renaissance-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149696/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRomance ebook advertisement Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719517/romance-ebook-advertisement-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154980/leaf-from-missal-with-crucifixion-ca1475-early-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license