rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Crucifixion of Saint Peter (ca. 1390 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo Monaco
Save
Edit Image
medievalmedieval paintingbackgroundgolden backgroundfacepersoncrossart
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Saint Sebastian and Saint Francis of Assisi (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Circle of Lorenzo di Credi
Saint Sebastian and Saint Francis of Assisi (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Circle of Lorenzo di Credi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150075/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
The Crucifixion with Saints (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Pellegrino di Mariano Rossini
The Crucifixion with Saints (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Pellegrino di Mariano Rossini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148374/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The Crucifixion; Saint Michael (ca. 1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo d Alessandro da San Severino
The Crucifixion; Saint Michael (ca. 1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo d Alessandro da San Severino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149518/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Christ Giving the Keys to Saint Peter (c. 1395-1400) by Lorenzo Monaco
Christ Giving the Keys to Saint Peter (c. 1395-1400) by Lorenzo Monaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982220/christ-giving-the-keys-saint-peter-c-1395-1400-lorenzo-monacoFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lunette with the Pentecost from an Altarpiece (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovanni
Lunette with the Pentecost from an Altarpiece (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold stocks Instagram post template, editable text
Gold stocks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774983/gold-stocks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798810/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
St. James the Less (ca. 1415 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Master of the Ranghiasci Polyptych
St. James the Less (ca. 1415 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Master of the Ranghiasci Polyptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148286/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Halloween movies Instagram post template
Halloween movies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView license
The Annunciation (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Stefano d Antonio di Vanni and Bicci di Lorenzo
The Annunciation (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Stefano d Antonio di Vanni and Bicci di Lorenzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148306/image-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Romance ebook advertisement poster template, editable text
Romance ebook advertisement poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719385/romance-ebook-advertisement-poster-template-editable-textView license
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Romance ebook advertisement, editable flyer template
Romance ebook advertisement, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719237/romance-ebook-advertisement-editable-flyer-templateView license
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Crucifixion (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Gerino da Pistoia
The Crucifixion (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Gerino da Pistoia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149714/the-crucifixion-ca-1500-renaissance-gerino-pistoiaFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588880/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-png-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Prophet Jacob (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
The Prophet Jacob (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148478/the-prophet-jacob-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain license
VIP membership poster template, editable text
VIP membership poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719501/vip-membership-poster-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child Enthroned with Saints Christopher and Sebastian, ca. 1498 – 1525 by fiorenzo di lorenzo
Virgin and Child Enthroned with Saints Christopher and Sebastian, ca. 1498 – 1525 by fiorenzo di lorenzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938622/image-background-golden-accessoryFree Image from public domain license
VIP membership, editable flyer template
VIP membership, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719372/vip-membership-editable-flyer-templateView license
The Crucifixion (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Orcagna
The Crucifixion (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Orcagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147903/the-crucifixion-1350-1359-medieval-orcagnaFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
The Sacrifice of Isaac (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
The Sacrifice of Isaac (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150763/the-sacrifice-isaac-ca-1545-renaissance-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Madonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149696/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Romance ebook advertisement Twitter ad template, editable design
Romance ebook advertisement Twitter ad template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719517/romance-ebook-advertisement-twitter-template-editable-designView license
Leaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetian
Leaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154980/leaf-from-missal-with-crucifixion-ca1475-early-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license