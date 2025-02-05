Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval creaturemedieval ornamentsdogs public domainmedieval ceilingmedieval public domainpublic domain patterns medievalcreature illustrationmedieval tapestryCeiling Tile with a Dog (1396-1410 (Late Medieval)) by SpanishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1065 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1597 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with a Boar (1396-1410 (Late Medieval)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148227/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-boar-1396-1410-late-medieval-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseGargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663591/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with heraldic lion with shield (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149549/image-lion-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with a dragon (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149530/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-dragon-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298522/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCeiling tile with a griffin (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149574/ceiling-tile-with-griffin-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15299614/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with a hare (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149567/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-hare-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15299879/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with heraldic lion (Arms of Dukes of Segorbe) (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149551/image-lion-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298591/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with a Hare (ca. 1513 (Early Modern)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150146/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-hare-ca-1513-early-modern-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298301/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with an eagle (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149556/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-eagle-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298526/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with a Lion's Head (1490-1550 (Early Modern)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149872/photo-image-lions-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Conceptual opened book fantasy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15945295/editable-conceptual-opened-book-fantasy-design-element-setView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with Dolphin or Porpoise (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149535/photo-image-animal-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298592/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with Leaping Fish (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149542/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-leaping-fish-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntricate medieval ceramic plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491649/dishFree Image from public domain licenseGargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663824/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAltar Frontal with Christ in Majesty and the Life of Saint Martin (1250 (Medieval)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147664/image-christ-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDog park blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397697/dog-park-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlate with the Name "Maria"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667697/plate-with-the-name-mariaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLion Pedestal with Attendant (16th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137716/lion-pedestal-with-attendant-16th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseTilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491675/tileFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseAntique ceramic bowl design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491838/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBowl with a Horseman Spearing a Serpenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185461/bowl-with-horseman-spearing-serpentFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat plate with a battle scene (1525) by Italian 16th Century, Maestro Giorgio Andreoli of Gubbio and Painter of the Three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991233/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseRoundels with designs (1400-1499 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154886/roundels-with-designs-1400-1499-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain license