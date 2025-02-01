Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemedievalartreligious artpublic domain biblicalchristfacepersonmanFour Panels with the Passion of Christ from a Predella (1426 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni di PaoloOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1105 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1657 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526463/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin with Busts of the Archangel Gabriel and the Virgin of the Annunciation (c. 1400/1405) by Paolo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982250/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131057/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints (ca. 1475-1480 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giovanni di Paolo and Giovanni di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148508/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258890/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds (1485 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149634/the-adoration-the-shepherds-1485-renaissance-matteo-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLunette with the Pentecost from an Altarpiece (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459786/holy-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148454/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459778/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView licenseScenes from the Passion of Christ: The Descent into Limbo [right panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982153/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Pietro di Francesco degli Oriolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149594/the-crucifixion-ca-1490-renaissance-pietro-francesco-degli-orioliFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258888/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseThe Ascension (1456/1457) by Johann Koerbeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983303/the-ascension-14561457-johann-koerbeckeFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257807/jesus-christ-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseThe Deposition (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149951/the-deposition-ca-1510-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseReligion podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566325/religion-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScenes from the Passion of Christ: The Crucifixion [middle panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982166/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1475) by Benvenuto di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983956/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701475-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseMassacre of the Innocents (ca. 1380 (Medieval)) by Bartolo di Fredi and Andrea di Bartolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147960/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam poster template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418187/imageView licenseSt. Catherine of Siena and the Beggar by Giovanni di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688381/st-catherine-siena-and-the-beggar-giovanni-paoloFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam mixed media, Michelangelo's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423188/imageView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saints (1323-1327 (Medieval)) by Pacino di Bonaguidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147781/the-virgin-and-child-with-saints-1323-1327-medieval-pacino-bonaguidaFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licensePredella Panel from an Altarpiece: St. Catherine of Siena Invested with the Dominican Habit by Giovanni di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688153/image-christ-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111623/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150082/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052399/christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Giannicola di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149679/image-jesus-horse-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam PowerPoint presentation template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418203/imageView licenseThe Creation of the World and the Expulsion from Paradise by Giovanni di Paolo (Giovanni di Paolo di Grazia)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086797/image-medieval-art-sun-renaissanceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseExchange and Abduction, ca. 1390 by martino di bartolomeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18957022/exchange-and-abduction-ca-1390-martino-bartolomeoFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam Facebook post template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418209/imageView licenseNew Testament and Apocryphal Scenes with Saints (1360-1369 (Medieval)) by Simone dei Crocifissihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147962/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license