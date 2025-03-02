rawpixel
The Madonna of Humility (1435-1445 (Renaissance)) by Michele Giambono
renaissance religious artbackgroundleaffacepersonartvintagegold
Vintage botanical illustration editable background, nude women collage art, remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596545/imageView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Matteo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148305/madonna-and-child-ca-1430-renaissance-michele-matteoFree Image from public domain license
Gold celestial sun moon background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208037/gold-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView license
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Madonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148454/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beige gold celestial pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208091/beige-gold-celestial-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149599/photo-image-jesus-christ-crown-faceFree Image from public domain license
Body positive Instagram post template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919246/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Madonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Endless love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosilio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149903/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable mushroom and statue anthropomorphic collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124130/editable-mushroom-and-statue-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Editable mushroom and statue anthropomorphic collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124128/editable-mushroom-and-statue-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148457/madonna-and-child-late-1450s-renaissance-master-the-castello-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Gold celestial pattern desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208112/gold-celestial-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco d Antonio da Viterbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519153/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Body positive Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925506/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Madonna and St. John the Baptist Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Antoniazzo Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149710/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11009139/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Francesco di Giorgio Martini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148480/madonna-and-child-ca-1470-renaissance-francesco-giorgio-martiniFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Define your brand Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863197/define-your-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900733/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ as the Man of Sorrows between the Virgin and St. John the Evangelist (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Matteo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148372/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Define your brand poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863171/define-your-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1495 (Renaissance)) by Matteo da Gualdo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149612/madonna-and-child-enthroned-ca-1495-renaissance-matteo-gualdoFree Image from public domain license
Png mushroom and statue editable anthropomorphic collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135961/png-aesthetic-anthropomorphic-collage-bullet-journal-stickerView license
Madonna and Child (1430-1450 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Squarcione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148341/madonna-and-child-1430-1450-renaissance-francesco-squarcioneFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Body positive blog banner template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999784/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable mushroom and statue anthropomorphic collage, desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124135/editable-mushroom-and-statue-anthropomorphic-collage-desktop-wallpaperView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by Cosimo Rosselli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149484/madonna-and-child-ca-1480-renaissance-cosimo-rosselliFree Image from public domain license