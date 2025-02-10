Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageholy communionmedieval angels public domaingold leafmedievalrenaissance religious artrenaissancemedieval religious artbackgroundCommunion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the ElderOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1235 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15209996/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseMadonna with Child, Angels and founder, ca. 1448 – 1458 by jacomarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986723/madonna-with-child-angels-and-founder-ca-1448-1458-jacomartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210297/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210600/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaints Michael and Elizabeth of Hungary, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949238/saints-michael-and-elizabeth-hungary-1325-1335-rhenish-master-ca-1330Free Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseThe Nativity, ca. 1512 by hans von kulmbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934608/the-nativity-ca-1512-hans-von-kulmbachFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseDas Chorfenster von Santissima Annunziata zu Arezzo, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945144/image-border-person-manuscriptFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe Nativity with the Donors Peter von Clapis and Bela Bonenberg, 1516 by bartholomäus bruyn the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960029/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned and Twelve Angels, ca. 1420 – 1430 by fra angelicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948461/madonna-and-child-enthroned-and-twelve-angels-ca-1420-1430-fra-angelicoFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Madonna and Child with a Pear (c. 1440/1460) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999886/the-madonna-and-child-with-pear-c-14401460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseThe Virgin Surrounded by Many Angels (1518) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990440/the-virgin-surrounded-many-angels-1518-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseLife is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061836/life-song-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned with Worshipping Angels and Prophets, ca. 1420 – 1430 by gentile da fabrianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939151/image-background-golden-angelFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491586/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView licenseSaint Bruno (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo Marchesi1481 15401550https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150408/saint-bruno-ca-1525-renaissance-girolamo-marchesi1481-15401550Free Image from public domain licenseChurch at christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseSaint Bridget (c. 1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000232/saint-bridget-c-1480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseAnnunciation and Nativity, 1325 – 1335 by rhenish master ca. 1330https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948968/annunciation-and-nativity-1325-1335-rhenish-master-ca-1330Free Image from public domain licenseLight & truth Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494963/light-truth-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Holy Trinity (1542) by Johann Ladenspelderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992235/the-holy-trinity-1542-johann-ladenspelderFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494968/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Holy Family (1682) by Benedetto Gennari the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333173/the-holy-family-1682-benedetto-gennari-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459729/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrucifixion Altarpiece, so-called St. Peter's Church Altarpiece, ca. 1420 by master of the middle rhine ca. 1420https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013752/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11610973/holy-communion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG Enthroned Madonna and Child with Angels, ca. 1410 – 1422 by giovanni dal ponte, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18141504/photo-png-leaf-faceFree PNG from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseSanta Francesca Romana Clothed by the Virgin attributed to Antonio del Massaro da Viterbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087834/image-gothic-playing-cards-frescoFree Image from public domain license