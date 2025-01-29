rawpixel
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondo
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Madonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Virgin and Child, The Annunciation to Joachim, and The Meeting at the Golden Gate, ca. 1493 - 1494 by macrino d'alba
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Madonna and child (19th century) by M Zini
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Raffaels „Madonna Terranuova“, ca. 1852 – 1853 by eugen eduard schäffer
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
The Madonna, the Infant St. John and the Angel, Worshipping the Christ Child, ca. 1510 by pietro perugino
Luxury wristwatch, editable accessory remix
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
Luxury wristwatch, editable accessory remix
Madonna with Pear, ca. 1515 by joos van cleve
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
The Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrari
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Leonardo Da Vinci's Madonna with a Flower (Madonna Benois) (ca. 1478)
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Madonna and Child with God the Father and Cherubim (1480/1490) by Anonymous Artist and Andrea della Robbia
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Thronende Madonna mit dem Heiligen Nikolaus und einem heiligen Kardinal, null by giovanni andrea sirani
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
The Holy Family with Angels (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Defendente Ferrari
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore Carpaccio
Luxury botanical element set, editable design element
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Madonna and Child (c. 1430) by Tuscan 15th Century
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
