Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegolden framefaceframepersonchurchartbuildinggoldenMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1444 (Renaissance)) by Andrea DelitioOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1147 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1720 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Twelve Angels, and with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982150/image-christ-angels-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1380-1400 (Medieval)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147985/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003233/church-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598830/church-service-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148470/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003232/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAltar retable painted on both sides with Christ Enthroned, the Twelve Apostles and Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18901924/image-background-golden-accessoryFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003226/worship-night-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseTriptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148079/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseSt. Jerome (1444 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni d Alemagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148406/st-jerome-1444-renaissance-giovanni-alemagnaFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003227/worship-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Casellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149643/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints John the Evangelist and Paul (before 1750) by Style of Ambrogio Bergognonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795556/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472061/church-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseReliquary with Madonna and Child with Saints (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Lippo Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147940/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseMadonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986546/image-person-church-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Augustine, Nicholas (?), Catherine (?), Lucy, and Angels (ca. 1340-1345 (Medieval)) by Pietro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147819/photo-image-angels-face-gold-frameFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149599/photo-image-jesus-christ-crown-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with Four Saints (1500-1520 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150034/madonna-and-child-with-four-saints-1500-1520-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView licenseThe Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982185/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licensePNG Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 – 1395 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18141505/photo-png-face-personFree PNG from public domain license