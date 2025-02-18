Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagebookpublic domain medievaljewelry renaissancemedievalmedieval artmedieval womenportrait renaissancevintage readingThe Virgin Mary Reading (ca. 1460-1462 (Renaissance)) by Antonello da MessinaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1333 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup of Draped Figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294758/group-draped-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licensePortrait of a Young Man by Antonello da Messina (Antonello di Giovanni d'Antonio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183915/image-leonardo-vinci-sicilyFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseChrist Crowned with Thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8295805/christ-crowned-with-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licensePortrait of a Lady, ca. 1530 – 1540 by girolamo da carpihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951184/portrait-lady-ca-1530-1540-girolamo-carpiFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned with the Four Fathers of the Latin Church, ca. 1540 – 1550 by moretto da bresciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936303/image-person-classic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMadonna and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667096/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926418/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseThe Funeral of Saint Francis of Assisi (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo di Tommaso da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148228/image-cat-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph of Arimathea, 1524 by joos van clevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937499/joseph-arimathea-1524-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272924/library-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Queen wearing a crown illustration historical portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482350/png-queen-wearing-crown-illustration-historical-portraitView licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Sts. Magdalen and Ursula right wing of an altarpiece, ca. 1545 – 1550 by anton woensam von wormshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985904/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072459/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseCommunion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072387/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseMadonna and Child (late 1400s (Renaissance)) by Antonello da Serravallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149598/madonna-and-child-late-1400s-renaissance-antonello-serravalleFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Magnanimity of Scipio (1568-1631 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Paolo Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151170/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Patron Saints of the Crotta Family, ca. 1750 by giovanni battista tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941976/the-patron-saints-the-crotta-family-ca-1750-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148456/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732872/art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseIvory works, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956132/ivory-works-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa ripped paper background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057784/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseMedieval religious manuscript illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252193/pentecostFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056646/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseThe Nativity (c. 1460) by Luca della Robbiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983403/the-nativity-c-1460-luca-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa ripped paper background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057729/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi, 1516 - 1519 by master of the von groote adorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013175/the-adoration-the-magi-1516-1519-master-the-von-groote-adorationFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072441/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseMichele Mercatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487419/michele-mercatiFree Image from public domain license