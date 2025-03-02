Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegold frameframed artoil paintingframemarco zoppofacepersonartSaint Jerome in Penitence (1468 (early Renaissance)) by Marco di Ruggero known as Marco ZoppoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 727 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1090 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseSt. Jerome in Penitence (1460-1465 (Renaissance)) by Marco di Ruggero known as Marco Zoppohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148505/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (ca. 1471 (Renaissance)) by Marco di Ruggero known as Marco Zoppohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148409/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait gold frame element, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888983/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseSaints Augustine, Jerome and Gregory the Great (1533 (Renaissance)) by Marco Cardiscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150732/image-books-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait gold frame, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081558/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseMadonna and Child with Four Saints (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo di Biagio Catena and After Giovanni Bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149734/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait, editable collage element design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892110/van-goghs-self-portrait-editable-collage-element-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Benvenuto Tisi known as Garofalohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150327/photo-image-jesus-crown-faceFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film frame element, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071912/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Sodomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150444/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait postage stamp collage element design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892117/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseThe Agony in the Garden (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Benvenuto Tisi known as Garofalohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150505/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage reminder note element, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060869/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseHoly Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148456/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseRound gold frame element, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071959/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's The Baptism of Christ (ca. 1475)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21808164/leonardo-vincis-the-baptism-christ-ca-1475Free Image from public domain licenseFamous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912177/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseMadonna and Child Between St. Francis and St. Jerome (1520 (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150536/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057244/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294785/the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseFamous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912911/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseThe Frankfurt Altarpiece of the Exaltation of the True Cross, 1603 – 1605 by adam elsheimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938201/image-accessory-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Starry Night gold frame, Van Gogh's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914984/png-art-artwork-blackView licenseMadonna and Child with St Jerome (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Bernardino Pinturicchiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149892/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe Holy Family with St. John the Baptist and St. Mary Magdalen (1494-1495 (Renaissance)) by Marco Palmezzanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149925/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseSaint Jerome in the Wilderness (c. 1575/1585) by Veronese and Benedetto Caliarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995110/saint-jerome-the-wilderness-c-15751585-veronese-and-benedetto-caliariFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseShakespeare painting art manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14846746/shakespeare-painting-art-manView licenseEditable Sunflowers gold frame element, Van Gogh's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915403/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseThe Holy Kinship, ca. 1520 by master of the holy bloodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949864/the-holy-kinship-ca-1520-master-the-holy-bloodFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Jerome and Anthony of Padua (ca. 1450 (early Renaissance)) by Antonio Averlino called Filarete…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148352/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePenitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151494/penitent-magdelene-1645-1655-baroque-workshop-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain license