Saint Catherine of Alexandria and Saint Agnes (ca. 1460 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo Foppa
medievalmedieval religious artsaint agnesmedieval artleaffacepersonchurch
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scenes from the Life of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1430-1450 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148074/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosilio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149903/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173872/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148655/photo-png-leaf-personFree PNG from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Saint Anna and the Infant Mary; Saint Ursula; Saint Agnes, ca. 1370 – 1390 by andrea di vanni d'andrea salvani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950905/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173853/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Bernard and Saint Catherine of Alexandria with the Virgin of the Annunciation [right panel] (shortly before 1387) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982178/image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
The Virgin and Child with Saint Dominic, Saint Catherine, and Donor (c. 1350–1375) by Artist Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798798/photo-image-background-jesus-crownFree Image from public domain license
Saint Patrick's Party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460081/saint-patricks-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint John the Baptist and Saint James the Great (1423-1424 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Toscani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148307/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173895/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child with Saints (ca. 1475-1480 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giovanni di Paolo and Giovanni di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148508/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451280/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
The Triumph of Religion in the Arts, 1829 – 1840 by friedrich overbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951052/the-triumph-religion-the-arts-1829-1840-friedrich-overbeckFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Madonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484963/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013218/photo-image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174671/have-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Benedict and Saint John the Baptist (1487-1492 (Renaissance)) by Vittore Crivelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149645/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514779/religious-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759200/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child with St. Michael and Other Saints (ca. 1440 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148328/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Saint Patrick's Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460078/saint-patricks-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Triptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149525/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551563/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Anne with the Virgin and Child, and Joachim, ca. 1505 by martin kaldenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935350/image-background-golden-animalFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484957/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license