Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemedievalmedieval religious artsaint agnesmedieval artleaffacepersonchurchSaint Catherine of Alexandria and Saint Agnes (ca. 1460 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo FoppaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1365 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScenes from the Life of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1430-1450 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148074/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosiliohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149903/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173872/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license3D editable African American nun praying in church remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148655/photo-png-leaf-personFree PNG from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseSaint Anna and the Infant Mary; Saint Ursula; Saint Agnes, ca. 1370 – 1390 by andrea di vanni d'andrea salvanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950905/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173853/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Bernard and Saint Catherine of Alexandria with the Virgin of the Annunciation [right panel] (shortly before 1387) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982178/image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saint Dominic, Saint Catherine, and Donor (c. 1350–1375) by Artist Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798798/photo-image-background-jesus-crownFree Image from public domain licenseSaint Patrick's Party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460081/saint-patricks-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint John the Baptist and Saint James the Great (1423-1424 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Toscanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148307/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173895/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints (ca. 1475-1480 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giovanni di Paolo and Giovanni di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148508/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451280/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Triumph of Religion in the Arts, 1829 – 1840 by friedrich overbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951052/the-triumph-religion-the-arts-1829-1840-friedrich-overbeckFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseMadonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484963/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013218/photo-image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174671/have-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Benedict and Saint John the Baptist (1487-1492 (Renaissance)) by Vittore Crivellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149645/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseReligious faith Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514779/religious-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759200/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child with St. Michael and Other Saints (ca. 1440 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Vivarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148328/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCommunion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseSaint Patrick's Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460078/saint-patricks-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTriptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149525/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551563/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Anne with the Virgin and Child, and Joachim, ca. 1505 by martin kaldenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935350/image-background-golden-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484957/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license