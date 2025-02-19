Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemarco zoppocrossmystical landscape paintingfrancis prayervisionmystical landscapesfacepersonSaint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (ca. 1471 (Renaissance)) by Marco di Ruggero known as Marco ZoppoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1362 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCompany vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240903/company-vision-mission-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Jerome in Penitence (1460-1465 (Renaissance)) by Marco di Ruggero known as Marco Zoppohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148505/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Jerome in Penitence (1468 (early Renaissance)) by Marco di Ruggero known as Marco Zoppohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148401/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseDer Heilige Franziskus empfängt im Beisein Bruder Leos von Assisi die Wundmale, null by federico baroccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987123/image-trees-person-mysticalFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240830/company-vision-mission-flyer-template-editableView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi (ca. 1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Berto di Giovanni di Marco and Style of Peruginohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149706/photo-image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685632/prayer-quote-poster-templateView licenseSzenen aus dem Leben des heiligen Franziskus, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseBenedikt von Nursia vom Teufel versucht, aus der unteren Kirche von San Benedetto, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938878/image-face-person-mysticalFree Image from public domain licenseGrow in grace Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685778/grow-grace-instagram-story-templateView licenseBenedikt von Nursia im inneren Hofraum des Noviziats von Santa Scolastica, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980871/image-pencil-drawing-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseEye test Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView licenseStudy sheet: Two monks, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981183/study-sheet-two-monks-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseBenedikt von Nursia vom Teufel mit Speisen versehen, in einer kleinen Kapelle auf dem Weg nach Santa Scolastica, 1818 – 1843…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952665/image-face-person-manuscriptFree Image from public domain licenseGod poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559392/god-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294785/the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558875/faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Bilhelmus (1516/1518) by Leonhard Beckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990181/saint-bilhelmus-15161518-leonhard-beckFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & missionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439258/company-vision-missionView licenseDer Heilige Franziskus erhält die Wundmale, null by pieter de jode ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986247/der-heilige-franziskus-erhalt-die-wundmale-null-pieter-jodeFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseSaint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (1500/1510) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988307/saint-francis-receiving-the-stigmata-15001510-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686264/prayer-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseÄbtissin mit einem Dämon auf ihrem Krummstab, null by netherlandish, 15th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949414/image-face-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544187/worship-instagram-post-templateView licenseGodefridi Iac. Fil. Thomasihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499883/godefridi-iac-fil-thomasiFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038947/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCapybara monk in serene landscape.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18454625/capybara-monk-serene-landscapeView licenseMuslim prayers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502648/muslim-prayers-instagram-post-templateView licenseSt. Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata (ca. 1610 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Trottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151337/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBut first pray Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685771/but-first-pray-instagram-story-templateView licenseRoger Baconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490582/roger-baconFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460066/prayer-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseCapybara monk in serene cloister.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18454612/capybara-monk-serene-cloisterView licenseArt is the map poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDer Tod des Heiligen Franz Xaver, null by gottfried eichler the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946233/der-tod-des-heiligen-franz-xaver-null-gottfried-eichler-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license