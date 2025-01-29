rawpixel
Virgin and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (shortly after 1450 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
Spain poster template, editable design
The Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
Triptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Bicci
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
Sunday service poster template
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (1500-1520 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Architectural styles Instagram story template, editable social media design
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
Architectural styles Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 - 1395 by cristoforo di…
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Madonna and Child with God the Father and Cherubim (1480/1490) by Anonymous Artist and Andrea della Robbia
Holy mass Instagram story template
Altar retable painted on both sides with Christ Enthroned, the Twelve Apostles and Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints…
Architectural styles blog banner template, editable text & design
The Annunciation (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Stefano d Antonio di Vanni and Bicci di Lorenzo
Church poster template, editable text and design
Madonna and Child with Saints Peter and Mark and Three Venetian Procurators (1510 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Bellini and…
Sunday service Instagram post template
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1483 (Renaissance)) by Andrea della Robbia and Workshop of Andrea della Robbia
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels,Twelve Saints, Prophets, and the Donor, 1330 by meo da siena
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
Sunday service Instagram post template
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
Sunday service Instagram story template
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiece
Church conference blog banner template, editable text
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1380-1400 (Medieval)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
Architectural styles Instagram post template, editable text
Virgin and Child with Saints (ca. 1475-1480 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giovanni di Paolo and Giovanni di Paolo
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
PNG Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 – 1395 by…
