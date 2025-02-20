rawpixel
The Prophet Abraham (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
Abstract brown wallpaper, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686101/abstract-brown-wallpaper-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Prophet Joseph (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148475/the-prophet-joseph-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644711/editable-blue-background-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Prophet Daniel (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148485/the-prophet-daniel-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain license
Round gold frame, editable Autumn leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967267/round-gold-frame-editable-autumn-leaf-designView license
The Prophet Moses (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148476/the-prophet-moses-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor brown background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686061/watercolor-brown-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Prophet Jacob (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148478/the-prophet-jacob-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702864/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
A Seraph (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148448/seraph-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703829/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
The Funeral of Saint Francis of Assisi (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo di Tommaso da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148228/image-cat-dog-animalFree Image from public domain license
Editable off-white background, grid design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692941/editable-off-white-background-grid-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Order now Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12834379/order-now-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148454/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Round gold frame, editable Autumn leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829612/round-gold-frame-editable-autumn-leaf-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149599/photo-image-jesus-christ-crown-faceFree Image from public domain license
Camping invitation Pinterest pin template, tropical editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567146/camping-invitation-pinterest-pin-template-tropical-editable-designView license
The Crucifixion; Saint Michael (ca. 1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo d Alessandro da San Severino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149518/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Leopard illustration digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672350/leopard-illustration-digital-note-background-surreal-hybrid-animal-remixView license
Wing of a Reliquary Diptych with the Crucifixion and Saints (ca. 1355-1370 (Medieval)) by Tommaso da Modena and Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147881/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold leaf border background, black textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215878/gold-leaf-border-background-black-textured-editable-designView license
Saint John the Baptist and Saint James the Great (1423-1424 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Toscani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148307/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Ramadan gold frame on green background editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13394411/png-aesthetic-beautiful-botanicalView license
Madonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149696/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold celestial sun moon background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208037/gold-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148470/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Leaf gold frame png element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971611/leaf-gold-frame-png-element-editable-designView license
Saint Benedict and Saint John the Baptist (1487-1492 (Renaissance)) by Vittore Crivelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149645/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Gold triangle frame, editable with simple flower drawing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976984/gold-triangle-frame-editable-with-simple-flower-drawingView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Hello autumn Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12834381/hello-autumn-instagram-post-templateView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798810/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Happy graduation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12834378/happy-graduation-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain license
Gold leaf border background, white textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217226/gold-leaf-border-background-white-textured-editable-designView license
New Testament and Apocryphal Scenes with Saints (1360-1369 (Medieval)) by Simone dei Crocifissi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147962/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Gold leaf border background, white textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217227/gold-leaf-border-background-white-textured-editable-designView license
The Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license