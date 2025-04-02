Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegolden frameangelfaceframepersonartgoldenfurnitureA Seraph (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da FolignoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1023 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1535 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18814326/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Prophet Daniel (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148485/the-prophet-daniel-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Angel by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189601/png-aesthetic-angel-abbott-handerson-thayer-artworkView licenseThe Prophet Jacob (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148478/the-prophet-jacob-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseThe Prophet Joseph (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148475/the-prophet-joseph-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage angel design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239289/vintage-angel-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Prophet Moses (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148476/the-prophet-moses-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Prophet Abraham (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148447/the-prophet-abraham-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492611/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseThe Funeral of Saint Francis of Assisi (ca. 1430 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo di Tommaso da Folignohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148228/image-cat-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148470/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061824/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseCommunion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492801/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704100/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseThe Meeting of Joachim and Anne at the Golden Gate, in the Presence of SS. Margaret and Anthony Abbot (1450-1470…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148426/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Augustine, Nicholas (?), Catherine (?), Lucy, and Angels (ca. 1340-1345 (Medieval)) by Pietro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147819/photo-image-angels-face-gold-frameFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer testimonial Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597329/customer-testimonial-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Carol, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519472/christmas-carol-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206137/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandria and Saint Agnes (ca. 1460 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo Foppahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148402/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. James the Great (ca. 1415 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Master of the Ranghiasci Polyptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148302/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148454/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license