Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagereligious christian artmadonnarenaissance religious artbackgroundgolden backgroundfacepersonartMadonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello NativityOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1204 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseRaffaels „Madonna Terranuova“, ca. 1852 – 1853 by eugen eduard schäfferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954156/raffaels-madonna-terranuova-ca-1852-1853-eugen-eduard-schafferFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseHoly Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMadonna and child (19th century) by M Zinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158320/madonna-and-child-19th-century-ziniFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148456/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseVirgin and Child with Music-Making Angels (c. 1400–1410) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798365/photo-image-background-cat-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseMadonna with Pear, ca. 1515 by joos van clevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980602/madonna-with-pear-ca-1515-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's Madonna with a Flower (Madonna Benois) (ca. 1478)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21808162/leonardo-vincis-madonna-with-flower-madonna-benois-ca-1478Free Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView licenseThronende Madonna mit dem Heiligen Nikolaus und einem heiligen Kardinal, null by giovanni andrea siranihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944941/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031947/ancient-art-exhibition-facebook-story-templateView licenseMadonna and Child, ca. 1428 – 1430 by master of flémallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950469/madonna-and-child-ca-1428-1430-master-flemalleFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032017/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806377/mothers-day-celebration-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVirgin and Child (ca. 1460 (Renaissance)) by Florentine and Formerly attributed to the Argonaut Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148410/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710325/mothers-day-celebration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148454/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071964/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore Carpacciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting phone wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071908/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseThe Holy Family with Angels (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Defendente Ferrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150308/the-holy-family-with-angels-ca-1520-renaissance-defendente-ferrariFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710320/mothers-day-celebration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license