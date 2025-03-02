Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagereligious artrenaissance religious artfacepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingVirgin and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by School of Ferrara and School of LombardyOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 883 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1274 x 1732 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with Four Saints (1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Fiesole Epiphanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149611/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseVirgin and Child (ca. 1460 (Renaissance)) by Florentine and Formerly attributed to the Argonaut Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148410/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by School of Parmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150251/madonna-and-child-ca-1515-renaissance-school-parmaFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe Nativity (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Pseudo Granaccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149687/the-nativity-ca-1500-renaissance-attributed-the-pseudo-granacciFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Alessandro Oliveriohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149663/madonna-and-child-ca-1500-renaissance-attributed-alessandro-oliverioFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Holy Family (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Lorenzo di Credihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149604/the-holy-family-ca-1490-renaissance-workshop-lorenzo-crediFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Zenalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150019/madonna-and-child-ca-1510-renaissance-bernardino-zenaleFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Antonio Soglianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Agostino da Lodihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150341/madonna-and-child-1510-1515-renaissance-giovanni-agostino-lodiFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with White Roses (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148430/image-jesus-roses-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175842/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseHoly Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTimeless retro, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004040/timeless-retro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Liverpool Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149949/madonna-and-child-ca-1510-renaissance-master-the-liverpool-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseTimeless retro Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727559/timeless-retro-facebook-post-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with an Angel (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149588/madonna-and-child-with-angel-ca-1490-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVirgin Adoring the Christ Child with the Young St. John the Baptist (1490-1493 (Renaissance)) by Jacopo del Sellaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149820/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1475 (Renaisance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148524/madonna-and-child-ca-1475-renaisance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child with a Cat (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to or circle of the Master of the Pala Sforzescahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149590/image-cat-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child with the Young St. John and Two Angels (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Formerly attributed to Raffaello…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149858/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Three Angels (16th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150226/virgin-and-child-with-three-angels-16th-century-italianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna and Child with St. John the Baptist and an Angel (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco da Monterealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149897/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license