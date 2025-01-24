rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Save
Edit Image
artcrossfacejesusjesus christmedieval religious artpersonrenaissance religious art
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Lent season poster template
Lent season poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus Instagram story template
Love like Jesus Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685975/love-like-jesus-instagram-story-templateView license
The Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin I
The Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151376/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-late-renaissance-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983463/christ-the-cross-c-1460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
Christ on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798355/christ-the-cross-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Passion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
Passion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148077/passion-christ-ca-1440-1460-late-medieval-netherlandishFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148163/photo-image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Crucified Christ from a Crucifix (17th century (Baroque)) by German
Crucified Christ from a Crucifix (17th century (Baroque)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151327/crucified-christ-from-crucifix-17th-century-baroque-germanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
The Passion: Christ on the Cross (1511) by Albrecht Dürer
The Passion: Christ on the Cross (1511) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797987/the-passion-christ-the-cross-1511-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1480) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master of Jesus in Bethany
The Crucifixion (c. 1480) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master of Jesus in Bethany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985499/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177346/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
The Crucifixion (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin II
The Crucifixion (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151441/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986074/christ-the-cross-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178298/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Christ on the Cross with Angels (19th century) by German 19th Century and German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross with Angels (19th century) by German 19th Century and German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028630/image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1480/1490) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master FVB
The Crucifixion (c. 1480/1490) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master FVB
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985494/the-crucifixion-c-14801490-netherlandish-15th-century-and-master-fvbFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (1507) by German 15th Century
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (1507) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988947/christ-the-man-sorrows-1507-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license