Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartcrossfacejesusjesus christmedieval religious artpersonrenaissance religious artAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by GermanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1101 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1652 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLent season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685975/love-like-jesus-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151376/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-late-renaissance-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983463/christ-the-cross-c-1460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798355/christ-the-cross-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licensePassion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148077/passion-christ-ca-1440-1460-late-medieval-netherlandishFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148163/photo-image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseCrucified Christ from a Crucifix (17th century (Baroque)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151327/crucified-christ-from-crucifix-17th-century-baroque-germanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Passion: Christ on the Cross (1511) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797987/the-passion-christ-the-cross-1511-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (c. 1480) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master of Jesus in Bethanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985499/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177346/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Crucifixion (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151441/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986074/christ-the-cross-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178298/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Cross with Angels (19th century) by German 19th Century and German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028630/image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (c. 1480/1490) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master FVBhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985494/the-crucifixion-c-14801490-netherlandish-15th-century-and-master-fvbFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseChrist as the Man of Sorrows (1507) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988947/christ-the-man-sorrows-1507-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license