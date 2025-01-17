rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Save
Edit Image
biblical paintingbackgroundgolden backgroundchristfacepersonartman
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam poster template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
Creation of Adam poster template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418187/imageView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526463/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam Facebook post template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
Creation of Adam Facebook post template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418209/imageView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam PowerPoint presentation template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
Creation of Adam PowerPoint presentation template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418203/imageView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam mixed media, Michelangelo's artwork remixed by rawpixel
Creation of Adam mixed media, Michelangelo's artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423188/imageView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam Twitter post template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
Creation of Adam Twitter post template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418290/imageView license
The Arrest of Christ (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
The Arrest of Christ (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149930/the-arrest-christ-1495-1500-late-medieval-bernhard-strigelFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912237/png-adam-antique-artView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148163/photo-image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914764/png-adam-antique-artView license
The Entry Into Jerusalem (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
The Entry Into Jerusalem (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149928/the-entry-into-jerusalem-1495-1500-late-medieval-bernhard-strigelFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam Instagram story template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
Creation of Adam Instagram story template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418256/imageView license
Coronation of the Virgin by Master of the Fröndenberg Altarpiece
Coronation of the Virgin by Master of the Fröndenberg Altarpiece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651870/coronation-the-virgin-master-the-frondenberg-altarpieceFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template
Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052399/christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Passion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
Passion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148077/passion-christ-ca-1440-1460-late-medieval-netherlandishFree Image from public domain license
Creativity workshop Instagram story template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.
Creativity workshop Instagram story template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073585/png-adam-antique-artView license
The Betrayal of Christ (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
The Betrayal of Christ (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984178/the-betrayal-christ-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Embalming of Christ (c. 1480/1490) by German 15th Century
The Embalming of Christ (c. 1480/1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000020/the-embalming-christ-c-14801490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052403/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Christ Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984171/christ-carrying-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView license
The Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
The Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984139/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Christ Bearing the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Christ Bearing the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984177/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Four Panels with the Passion of Christ from a Predella (1426 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni di Paolo
Four Panels with the Passion of Christ from a Predella (1426 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148323/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Creativity workshop Instagram post template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.
Creativity workshop Instagram post template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072656/png-adam-antique-artView license
Christ Bearing the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
Christ Bearing the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986056/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Creativity workshop blog banner template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.
Creativity workshop blog banner template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9077853/png-adam-antique-artView license
Altarpiece with The Passion of Christ by Master of the Schlägl Altarpiece
Altarpiece with The Passion of Christ by Master of the Schlägl Altarpiece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672103/altarpiece-with-the-passion-christ-master-the-schlagl-altarpieceFree Image from public domain license