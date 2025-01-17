Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebiblical paintingbackgroundgolden backgroundchristfacepersonartmanAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by GermanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1160 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1740 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam poster template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418187/imageView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526463/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam Facebook post template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418209/imageView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam PowerPoint presentation template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418203/imageView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam mixed media, Michelangelo's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423188/imageView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam Twitter post template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418290/imageView licenseThe Arrest of Christ (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149930/the-arrest-christ-1495-1500-late-medieval-bernhard-strigelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912237/png-adam-antique-artView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148163/photo-image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914764/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Entry Into Jerusalem (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149928/the-entry-into-jerusalem-1495-1500-late-medieval-bernhard-strigelFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam Instagram story template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418256/imageView licenseCoronation of the Virgin by Master of the Fröndenberg Altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651870/coronation-the-virgin-master-the-frondenberg-altarpieceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052399/christmas-instagram-post-templateView licensePassion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148077/passion-christ-ca-1440-1460-late-medieval-netherlandishFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity workshop Instagram story template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073585/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Betrayal of Christ (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984178/the-betrayal-christ-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Embalming of Christ (c. 1480/1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000020/the-embalming-christ-c-14801490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052403/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984171/christ-carrying-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984139/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseChrist Bearing the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984177/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseFour Panels with the Passion of Christ from a Predella (1426 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148323/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity workshop Instagram post template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072656/png-adam-antique-artView licenseChrist Bearing the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986056/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity workshop blog banner template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9077853/png-adam-antique-artView licenseAltarpiece with The Passion of Christ by Master of the Schlägl Altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672103/altarpiece-with-the-passion-christ-master-the-schlagl-altarpieceFree Image from public domain license