Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristfacepersonartmanpublic domainillustrationmedievalAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by GermanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1101 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1651 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Flagellation (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000045/the-flagellation-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Embalming of Christ (c. 1480/1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000020/the-embalming-christ-c-14801490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseScourging of Christ (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986246/scourging-christ-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984171/christ-carrying-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChrist Bearing the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986056/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983463/christ-the-cross-c-1460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11252513/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Betrayal of Christ (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984178/the-betrayal-christ-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257908/jesus-risen-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseChrist Showing His Wounds to Peter, the Magdalene and the Good Thief (1480/1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985453/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258890/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (1480/1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985454/christ-the-cross-14801490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist Bearing the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984177/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257905/jesus-risen-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984139/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist as the Man of Sorrows (16th century) by Netherlandish 16th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987870/christ-the-man-sorrows-16th-century-netherlandish-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257918/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChrist as Salvator Mundi (c. 1475) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985012/christ-salvator-mundi-c-1475-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license