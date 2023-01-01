Decorative ornamental leaf with cupid, illustration by Henry T. Williams psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10149257 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpi | 36.14 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpi