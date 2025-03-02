rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madonna and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by Cosimo Rosselli
Save
Edit Image
renaissance religious artfacepersonartvintagegoldpublic domainpainting
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148385/virgin-and-child-1450-1460-renaissance-giovanni-francesco-riminiFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Virgin and Child with White Roses (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
Virgin and Child with White Roses (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148430/image-jesus-roses-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148457/madonna-and-child-late-1450s-renaissance-master-the-castello-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Francesco di Giorgio Martini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Francesco di Giorgio Martini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148480/madonna-and-child-ca-1470-renaissance-francesco-giorgio-martiniFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovanni
Madonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148454/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (1345-1349 (Medieval)) by Workshop of Bernardo Daddi
Madonna and Child (1345-1349 (Medieval)) by Workshop of Bernardo Daddi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147897/madonna-and-child-1345-1349-medieval-workshop-bernardo-daddiFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982554/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art festival Instagram post template
Art festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175842/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Timeless retro, Instagram post template, editable design
Timeless retro, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004040/timeless-retro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with Music-Making Angels (c. 1400–1410) by Master of the Straus Madonna
Virgin and Child with Music-Making Angels (c. 1400–1410) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798365/photo-image-background-cat-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagna
Virgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798181/virgin-adoring-the-child-c-1500-bartolomeo-montagnaFree Image from public domain license
Timeless retro Facebook post template
Timeless retro Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727559/timeless-retro-facebook-post-templateView license
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco d Antonio da Viterbo
Madonna and Child (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco d Antonio da Viterbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982068/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Madonna of Humility (1435-1445 (Renaissance)) by Michele Giambono
The Madonna of Humility (1435-1445 (Renaissance)) by Michele Giambono
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148326/the-madonna-humility-1435-1445-renaissance-michele-giambonoFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivelli
Virgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149599/photo-image-jesus-christ-crown-faceFree Image from public domain license