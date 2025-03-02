Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissance religious artfacepersonartvintagegoldpublic domainpaintingMadonna and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by Cosimo RosselliOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1304 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Riminihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148385/virgin-and-child-1450-1460-renaissance-giovanni-francesco-riminiFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseVirgin and Child with White Roses (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148430/image-jesus-roses-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148457/madonna-and-child-late-1450s-renaissance-master-the-castello-nativityFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Francesco di Giorgio Martinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148480/madonna-and-child-ca-1470-renaissance-francesco-giorgio-martiniFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints and Angels (ca. 1470 (early Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148454/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child (1345-1349 (Medieval)) by Workshop of Bernardo Daddihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147897/madonna-and-child-1345-1349-medieval-workshop-bernardo-daddiFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982554/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175842/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseTimeless retro, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004040/timeless-retro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Music-Making Angels (c. 1400–1410) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798365/photo-image-background-cat-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798181/virgin-adoring-the-child-c-1500-bartolomeo-montagnaFree Image from public domain licenseTimeless retro Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727559/timeless-retro-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco d Antonio da Viterbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982068/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Madonna of Humility (1435-1445 (Renaissance)) by Michele Giambonohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148326/the-madonna-humility-1435-1445-renaissance-michele-giambonoFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149599/photo-image-jesus-christ-crown-faceFree Image from public domain license